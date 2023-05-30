Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family says

1/4

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter continued to play an important role in the Democratic Party long after leaving the White House, such as when both appeared at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver. File Photo by Gary Caskey/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, according to her family. "The Carter family is sharing that former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia. She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones," the family said in a statement on the Carter Center's website Tuesday. Advertisement

"Mrs. Carter has been the nation's leading mental health advocate for much of her life. First in the Georgia governor's mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health," the Carter family said.

The family used the announcement to also draw attention to the plight of millions of other Americans also suffering the same plight.

"One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health. We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support," the family said.

"We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor's offices around the country," they said.

The Carter family called on the pubic to respect their privacy and praised caregivers.

"The universality of caregiving is clear in our family, and we are experiencing the joy and the challenges of this journey. We do not expect to comment further and ask for understanding for our family and for everyone across the country serving in a caregiver role," the family concluded.

In February, it was announced that former President Jimmy Carter was suspending medical care and receiving only end-of-life hospice care.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the Carter Center said in a statement posted to Twitter Feb. 18.