July 31, 2023 / 7:14 PM

Carter Center calls on U.S. to extend earthquake exception to Syria sanctions

By Sheri Walsh
The Carter Center is calling on the U.S. government to extend its earthquake exception to sanctions on Syria, as the humanitarian carveout nears its Aug. 8 expiration date following devastating earthquakes earlier this year. File Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE
July 31 (UPI) -- The Carter Center is calling on the U.S. government to extend its earthquake exception to sanctions on Syria, as the humanitarian carveout nears its Aug. 8 expiration date following deadly quakes earlier this year.

The Carter Center, a nonprofit and nongovernmental organization to advance human rights, urged the United States on Monday to follow Switzerland's model of an open-ended timeline after two devastating earthquakes -- with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 -- killed more than 60,000 people in Syria and Turkey on Feb. 6. The quakes, and the nearly 2,000 aftershocks which followed, impacted more than 13 million people across 10 provinces.

The 180-day humanitarian exception to U.S. sanctions on Syria was released several days after the quakes hit and authorized "for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations." The sanctions were first imposed in 2011, after the Syrian civil war, to ensure the Syrian government stopped using violence against its citizens.

According to the center founded by former President Jimmy Carter, the United States' General License 23 has made an impact by "removing obstacles to financial transactions tied to relief efforts," allowing goods and services from the United States -- that would otherwise be banned -- to flow in response to the deadly quakes.

"Our sanctions have longstanding authorizations, longstanding carveouts, to see to it that humanitarian aid is allowed to go into Syria," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in February, when GL 23 was announced.

But the Carter Center said Monday the exception's six-month timeline is not long enough to carry out "all necessary relief efforts," which include food and shelter for displaced people, healthcare services and safe drinking water.

"Many relief operations, such as rebuilding hospitals and replacing complex medical equipment, will take years to complete," the center said in a statement.

While there is no word yet on whether the United States plans to extend GL 23, the Carter Center called its extension a "much-needed measure."

"By adopting an extended and open-ended approach, the U.S. government can demonstrate its commitment to alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people and contribute significantly to the ongoing humanitarian efforts in the region."

Russian fighter jets damage U.S. drone in Syria

Latest Headlines

Israel's defense minister warns reservists' protests could harm nation's readiness
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel's defense minister warns reservists' protests could harm nation's readiness
July 31 (UPI) -- Protests by reservists over a controversial judicial overhaul engineered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government could harm Israel's military readiness, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday.
South Korea's Hanwha wins Australian Army tanks contract
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea's Hanwha wins Australian Army tanks contract
SEOUL, July 31 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace said it won over Germany's Rheinmetall in garnering a multibillion-dollar contract to provide military vehicles to the Australian Army.
New tentative labor deal reached in Canadian port negotiations
World News // 8 hours ago
New tentative labor deal reached in Canadian port negotiations
July 31 (UPI) -- The International Longshore and Warehouse Canada and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association announced a tentative deal on labor negotiations.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company moves net-zero emissions goal up to 2045
World News // 8 hours ago
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company moves net-zero emissions goal up to 2045
July 31 (UPI) -- The largest oil producer in the United Arab Emirates, which hosts this year's annual U.N.-backed climate summit, on Monday moved the goal post for a net-zero economy ahead by five years to 2045.
Death toll rises to 54 in suicide bombing at Pakistan political convention
World News // 12 hours ago
Death toll rises to 54 in suicide bombing at Pakistan political convention
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 54 people had died by Monday, including five children, and more than 100 were injured after a bombing at an Islamist political gathering over the weekend that targeted one of the country's major parties.
Eurozone inflation falls to 5.3% behind declining energy prices
World News // 10 hours ago
Eurozone inflation falls to 5.3% behind declining energy prices
July 31 (UPI) -- Consumer inflation in the euro area continued its downward track in July, slowing by 0.2% to 5.3% largely due to ongoing sharp drops in the price of energy, the European Union's main statistical agency said Monday.
Japanese man sentenced to 23 years in prison for 'Joker' train stabbing, fire
World News // 11 hours ago
Japanese man sentenced to 23 years in prison for 'Joker' train stabbing, fire
July 31 (UPI) -- A Tokyo district court on Monday sentenced the man behind the 2021 "Joker" stabbing on a crowded train during Halloween to 23 years in prison.
Tit-for-tat attacks kill 3 in Kryvyi Rih, Kherson; 2 in Donetsk, Ukraine
World News // 11 hours ago
Tit-for-tat attacks kill 3 in Kryvyi Rih, Kherson; 2 in Donetsk, Ukraine
July 31 (UPI) -- Early morning barrages unleashed by both sides in the conflict in Ukraine on Monday killed at least five people and injured dozens as residential buildings, a bus, a university and a water plant were hit.
Cargo ship burning off Dutch coast towed to new location in North Sea
World News // 12 hours ago
Cargo ship burning off Dutch coast towed to new location in North Sea
July 31 (UPI) -- A cargo ship burning off the coast of the Netherlands was towed to a new location on Monday, Dutch authorities said.
Britain unveils controversial plan to issue hundreds of new North Sea drilling licenses
World News // 12 hours ago
Britain unveils controversial plan to issue hundreds of new North Sea drilling licenses
July 31 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans Monday to grant hundreds of fresh oil and gas licenses for companies to prospect for new reserves in the North Sea.
