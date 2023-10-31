Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 31, 2023 / 3:20 PM

Carter Center calls for cease-fire, return of hostages as fighting intensifies in Gaza

By Casey Feindt
A Palestinian woman surveys a destroyed home following an Israeli air strike in Rafah in southern Gaza on Monday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 4 | A Palestinian woman surveys a destroyed home following an Israeli air strike in Rafah in southern Gaza on Monday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Carter Center is calling for a cease-fire and the safe return of hostages as Israeli forces enter Gaza, intensifying the conflict in the region.

The human-rights organization, a non-governmental entity founded by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through conflict resolution, acknowledged Israel's right to self-defense but emphasized the importance of adhering to international law.

Advertisement

In a statement, the organization quoted Carter's 2002 Nobel Peace Prize speech, in which he stressed the need to avoid harming innocent civilians.

"We will not learn to live together in peace by killing each other's children," Carter said.

Related

The statement from the center also highlights the suffering of innocent people in Gaza because of the ongoing conflict and calls for both sides to stop the violence to enable the delivery of essential services to save lives.

"We urge all parties to agree to a cease-fire," said The Carter Center. "We ask for the opening of humanitarian corridors into Gaza and the reinstatement of essential services to the area. We urge the immediate, safe return of all hostages, and we call on both sides to abide by international law."

Advertisement

It also expressed strong disapproval of the increasing prevalence of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Palestinian sentiments worldwide, asserting that these attitudes are disseminating fear through hateful rhetoric and actions.

During a recent briefing at the Israeli Defense Forces' headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined international calls for a humanitarian cease-fire in Israel's ground invasion of Gaza.

He said his decision was based on concerns regarding the threat posed by the Hamas militant group. Netanyahu characterized the conflict as a battle against what he referred to as the "enemies of civilization itself" and indicated that any cease-fire with Hamas would be seen as a surrender.

As for the casualty figures, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 8,525 people have been killed since Israel initiated its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza after a surprise attack by the militant group on Oct. 7 that resulted in the deaths of 1,400 Israelis.

The ministry also stated that 216 people were killed from Monday to Tuesday, with many of the casualties located in areas south of the Gaza Strip that Israel had designated as "safe zones." Additionally, 21,543 individuals were reported injured, and the health ministry had received reports of 2,000 missing people.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Japanese police arrest man, 86, after shooting, hostage situation at post office
World News // 7 hours ago
Japanese police arrest man, 86, after shooting, hostage situation at post office
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Japan arrested an alleged gunman and rescued a hostage from a post office as they investigated a shooting at a nearby hospital that hurt two people.
King Charles III visits Kenya amid calls for apology for colonial violence
World News // 1 hour ago
King Charles III visits Kenya amid calls for apology for colonial violence
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrived in Kenya Tuesday amid calls for British officials to apologize for the brutal repression that was conducted against Kenyans during the Mau Mau rebellion.
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- United Nations investigators determined that Russian forces were responsible for the Oct. 5 strike on a funeral in the Ukrainian town of Hroza, according to a report released Tuesday.
New Zealand court finds final defendant in Whakaari White Island volcano case guilty
World News // 4 hours ago
New Zealand court finds final defendant in Whakaari White Island volcano case guilty
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A New Zealand court ruled on Tuesday against a company that managed tours on a volcanic Whakaari White Island when a deadly eruption in 2019 occurred, saying it failed to mitigate and minimize the risk for tourists.
U.N. demands release of two Afghan women human rights campaigners
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. demands release of two Afghan women human rights campaigners
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations' High Rights High Commissioner demanded Tuesday that Afghanistan's Taliban regime release immediately two women human rights campaigners from "unjustified" detention.
Palestinian Health Ministry calls for aid as death toll rises; Israel kills Hamas commander
World News // 5 hours ago
Palestinian Health Ministry calls for aid as death toll rises; Israel kills Hamas commander
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health called for increased aid as the death toll in Gaza rose Tuesday after Israel expanded its ground operations.
Eurozone inflation posts sharp fall to 2.9% on double-digit energy price drop
World News // 7 hours ago
Eurozone inflation posts sharp fall to 2.9% on double-digit energy price drop
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Eurozone inflation fell sharply in October but at the cost of a stalling economy verging on the brink of recession, provisional estimates out Tuesday from the EU's main statistical agency show.
BP posts surprise fall in third-quarter profits to $3.3B
World News // 8 hours ago
BP posts surprise fall in third-quarter profits to $3.3B
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- British oil giant BP reported sharply lower third-quarter profits Tuesday of $3.3 billion, down 60% over the same period in 2022, and well below the $4 billion it had been expected to make.
U.N. urges opening of 2nd border crossing into Gaza as need for aid grows
World News // 12 hours ago
U.N. urges opening of 2nd border crossing into Gaza as need for aid grows
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations is urging a second border crossing with Gaza be opened to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Palestinians in need.
Telegram to block channels that call for violence after anti-Israel riot in Russia
World News // 17 hours ago
Telegram to block channels that call for violence after anti-Israel riot in Russia
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Telegram founder Pavel Durov said Monday that his instant messaging service will block channels that call for violence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air Force, Space Force raise maximum enlistment age to gain recruits
Air Force, Space Force raise maximum enlistment age to gain recruits
CVS, Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout dubbed 'Pharmageddon'
CVS, Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout dubbed 'Pharmageddon'
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Rare Monet painting anticipated to surpass $65 million at auction
Rare Monet painting anticipated to surpass $65 million at auction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement