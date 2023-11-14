Trending
Nov. 14, 2023 / 8:28 AM

U.S. bond yields dip ahead of October CPI inflation data

By Paul Godfrey
U.S. Treasury yields ticked lower early Tuesday as investor confidence in the economy faltered ahead of October inflation numbers which are expected to show a slowdown in the pace at which prices are rising to 3.3%.hoto by John Angelillo/UPI
U.S. Treasury yields ticked lower early Tuesday as investor confidence in the economy faltered ahead of October inflation numbers which are expected to show a slowdown in the pace at which prices are rising to 3.3%.hoto by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. treasury yields ticked lower early Tuesday as investor confidence in the economy faltered ahead of October inflation numbers which are expected to show a slowdown in the pace at which prices are rising to 3.3%.

However, most of the fall from 3.7% in September is likely to have been due to falling energy prices, according to Market Watch.

Core inflation -- which strips out prices of volatile items like food and energy -- forecast to come in unchanged from September at 4.1%, yields on the 2-year, 10-year and 30-year Treasuries fell 1.7, 1.9, and 3.1 basis points respectively.

When the yield on long-dated maturity treasuries moves higher than those of shorter maturities it is typically a signal investors are betting against the need for further rate hikes.

But stubborn inflation could throw doubt on hopes that the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy tightening cycle is truly over, or whether another interest rate hike is on the cards when policymakers meet Dec. 15.

Markets will be keenly scrutinizing Fed officials' post-report comments for clues beginning with Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin who is scheduled to give a briefing on the outlook for the U.S. economy immediately after the CPI data is published.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr is due to testify to a Senate panel while Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will talk about the economic and policy outlook at lunchtime.

The Fed opted to leave rates unchanged at its Nov. 1 meeting but did not rule out future hikes with Chairman Jerome Powell citing the Fed's 2% inflation target.

Ahead of the release of the Consumer Price Index inflation report markets at 8:30 a.m. EST, markets were pricing in an 86% likelihood that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25% to 5.50%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

However, the market believes there is a 25% chance the Federal Open Market Committee will hike 25 basis points to a 5.50% to 5.75% range at its meeting at the end of January.

