Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2023 / 2:20 PM

As economy continues to strengthen, Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

By Doug Cunningham
Chairman Jerome Powell's Federal Reserve decided Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged, pausing a recent campaign of raising interest rates to combat inflation. The Fed statement said that the U.S. economy expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Chairman Jerome Powell's Federal Reserve decided Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged, pausing a recent campaign of raising interest rates to combat inflation. The Fed statement said that the U.S. economy expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to leave interest rates unchanged as U.S. inflation decelerates but remains higher than the Fed's 2% target.

In a statement, the Fed said it decided "to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent."

Advertisement

The Fed said it remains "strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective."

Stocks were mostly higher Wednesday as financial markets expected the Fed to hold interest rates steady, pausing its recent campaign of raising interest rates to combat inflation.

The pause comes after 11 consecutive interest rate increases and as the strengthening U.S. economy continues to absorb the costs of interest rate hikes without slowing consumer spending.

Wall Street was looking for signs of what the Fed monetary policy is likely to be going forward.

The Fed statement Wednesday assessed the U.S. economy as strong and said job gains have moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong, and the unemployment level remained low inflation, while lower, is still higher than the 2% target.

Wednesday was a busy day for economic data as The Treasury Department announced bond auctions to sell notes worth $112 billion to finance debt and the private company ADP reported 110,000 jobs were created in September.

Advertisement

Ahead of the central bank policy meeting Wednesday Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed was watching developments in Israel and Ukraine closely for risks to the U.S. economy.

Included in Fed policy calculations are surging Treasury yields, known to be a drag on the economy.

Read More

Latest Headlines

ACA open enrollment for 2024 begins today
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
ACA open enrollment for 2024 begins today
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The 2024 Affordable Care Act health insurance open enrollment period kicked off Wednesday, allowing those without private insurance to renew, change, cancel or update state and federal ACA coverage.
Norwegian cites Israel cruise cancellations, Maui wildfires as it downgrades forecasts
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Norwegian cites Israel cruise cancellations, Maui wildfires as it downgrades forecasts
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Norwegian Cruise Line cut its earnings projections during a conference call with investors Wednesday, while also confirming it will cancel sailings to Israel because of the country's ongoing armed conflict with Hamas.
Danish energy company Orsted cancels New Jersey wind projects
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Danish energy company Orsted cancels New Jersey wind projects
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Danish energy company Orsted announced Tuesday that it has canceled two wind energy projects that were planned for New Jersey.
Biden nominates expert on Asian affairs for State Department role
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Biden nominates expert on Asian affairs for State Department role
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he plans to nominate administration veteran Kurt Campbell to serve as deputy secretary of State under Antony Blinken.
EPA says cleanup of Mill Creek oil spill in Kansas complete
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EPA says cleanup of Mill Creek oil spill in Kansas complete
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Almost a year after a pipeline rupture spilled thousands of gallons of crude oil into a waterway in Kansas, the cleanup is now complete, the EPA confirmed Wednesday.
JOLTS: September U.S. job openings rose slightly to 9.6 million
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
JOLTS: September U.S. job openings rose slightly to 9.6 million
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- There were 9.6 million U.S. job openings on the last business day of September, according to a Wednesday Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declares emergency as building collapse kills one
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declares emergency as building collapse kills one
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Kentucky Governer Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday after a building collapsed at a coal preparation plant killed one worker and left one trapped under rubble.
U.S. firms added 113,000 jobs in October, fail to meet market expectations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. firms added 113,000 jobs in October, fail to meet market expectations
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. businesses added 113,000 jobs in October led by the education and healthcare sectors, which accounted for 40% of the new hires, new data published Wednesday shows.
Treasury Department to sell $112 billion in bonds to deal with debt load
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury Department to sell $112 billion in bonds to deal with debt load
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday its selling $112 billion of bonds in order to re-finance $102.2 billion of privately held Treasury bonds maturing Nov. 15. It's a move to handle debt.
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case Wednesday over the use of former President Donald Trump's name in a trademark that plays off an old sore spot for the 2024 hopeful.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks
Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
North Korea closes several overseas embassies amid sanctions woes
North Korea closes several overseas embassies amid sanctions woes
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement