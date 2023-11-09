To adjust for inflation, IRS changes 2024 income tax brackets, standard deductions

1 of 3 | On Thursday, the IRS announced new adjusted-for-inflation income tax brackets and deductions for tax year 2024. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly rises to $29,200 and will be $14,600 for singles. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The IRS announced new adjusted-for-inflation income tax brackets and deductions for tax year 2024. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly rises to $29,200 and will be $14,600 for singles.

The changes will be for income tax returns filed in 2025.

The seven new brackets for married couples range from taxable income of $23,200 up to incomes over $731,200 a year.

For single heads of households, there will be seven levels ranging from $16,550 a year up to over $609,350.

The seven new tax brackets starting in 2024 for married couples start at 10% of taxable income for income less than $23,200.

For couples earning between that amount and up to $94,300, the tax owed will be $2,320 plus 12% of taxable income over $23,500.

The new top tier for income over $731,200 a year will be $196,669.50 plus 37% of the excess above $731,200.

For single filers the lowest bracket will be 10% of taxable income up to $16,500. The top bracket is income over $609,350.

The changes should give taxpayers a break, with the standard deduction rising from 2023's $27,700 to $29,200 for married couples.

It will go up for single heads of households from $13,350 in 2023 to $14,600 in 2024.

The alternative minimum tax exemption for 2024 will be $85,700 or $133,000 for married couple filing jointly.

Earned income tax credit increases to $7,830. There will be no limitations on itemized deductions.

