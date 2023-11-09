Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2023 / 3:33 PM

To adjust for inflation, IRS changes 2024 income tax brackets, standard deductions

By Doug Cunningham
On Thursday, the IRS announced new adjusted-for-inflation income tax brackets and deductions for tax year 2024. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly rises to $29,200 and will be $14,600 for singles. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 3 | On Thursday, the IRS announced new adjusted-for-inflation income tax brackets and deductions for tax year 2024. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly rises to $29,200 and will be $14,600 for singles. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The IRS announced new adjusted-for-inflation income tax brackets and deductions for tax year 2024.

The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly rises to $29,200 and will be $14,600 for singles.

Advertisement

The changes will be for income tax returns filed in 2025.

The seven new brackets for married couples range from taxable income of $23,200 up to incomes over $731,200 a year.

For single heads of households, there will be seven levels ranging from $16,550 a year up to over $609,350.

The seven new tax brackets starting in 2024 for married couples start at 10% of taxable income for income less than $23,200.

For couples earning between that amount and up to $94,300, the tax owed will be $2,320 plus 12% of taxable income over $23,500.

The new top tier for income over $731,200 a year will be $196,669.50 plus 37% of the excess above $731,200.

For single filers the lowest bracket will be 10% of taxable income up to $16,500. The top bracket is income over $609,350.

The changes should give taxpayers a break, with the standard deduction rising from 2023's $27,700 to $29,200 for married couples.

Advertisement

It will go up for single heads of households from $13,350 in 2023 to $14,600 in 2024.

The alternative minimum tax exemption for 2024 will be $85,700 or $133,000 for married couple filing jointly.

Earned income tax credit increases to $7,830. There will be no limitations on itemized deductions.

There will also be a higher earned income tax credit for 2024. The tax write-off for lower-income taxpayers rises to $7,830.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Citi fined $25.9 million for discriminating against Armenian Americans
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Citi fined $25.9 million for discriminating against Armenian Americans
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Citi to pay a $25.9 million fine Wednesday for intentionally and illegally discriminating against Armenian American credit card applicants.
Labor Department announces new initiatives to help veterans find jobs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Labor Department announces new initiatives to help veterans find jobs
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Days ahead of Veterans Day, the Labor Department announced on Thursday it has increased employment services and training for U.S. veterans.
First time unemployment filings hold at 217,000
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First time unemployment filings hold at 217,000
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The number of people filing initial claims for unemployment benefits last week reached a seasonally adjusted 217,000, the same as the previous week before an upward revision, officials said Thursday.
Video chat website Omegle to shut down amid legal, regulatory scrutiny
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Video chat website Omegle to shut down amid legal, regulatory scrutiny
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The owner of the popular video chat service Omegle said on Thursday he is shutting it down over tighter online restrictions and how some users have used the website to commit crimes.
Culinary Union wins biggest pay raise in 88 years, averting a strike at MGM Las Vegas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Culinary Union wins biggest pay raise in 88 years, averting a strike at MGM Las Vegas
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Culinary Union said Thursday it reached a tentative agreement with MGM Resorts on a new labor contract for 25,400 hospitality workers at three Las Vegas properties, averting a Friday strike.
President Joe Biden to highlight UAW strike gains in visit to Illinois plant re-opening
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
President Joe Biden to highlight UAW strike gains in visit to Illinois plant re-opening
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will join UAW President Shawn Fein and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Thursday in Illinois to mark the re-opening of the Belvidere auto plant and the UAW contract that won historic gains for autoworkers.
Head-on collision in Texas kills 8; smuggling suspected
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Head-on collision in Texas kills 8; smuggling suspected
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Eight people are dead after a head-on collision on a rural Texas highway between a vehicle suspected of carrying migrants and an SUV, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.
Census Bureau projects U.S. population to decline before turn of next century
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Census Bureau projects U.S. population to decline before turn of next century
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. population will top out and decline before the turn of the next century as the number of people in the country was expected to fall by more than 1% starting in 2080, according to new data from the Census Bureau.
Authorities arrest 3 for allegedly running high-end brothels
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Authorities arrest 3 for allegedly running high-end brothels
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Federal authorities arrested three individuals on Wednesday alleging that they ran high-end brothels in Massachusetts that catered to business executives and political figures while enticing and coercing women to illegal
Caesars Entertainment and Culinary Union reach tentative contract agreement
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Caesars Entertainment and Culinary Union reach tentative contract agreement
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Culinary Union and Caesars Entertainment, which runs the Caesars Casinos, have confirmed Wednesday that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
Head-on collision in Texas kills 8; smuggling suspected
Head-on collision in Texas kills 8; smuggling suspected
U.S. Reaper shot down off Yemeni coast
U.S. Reaper shot down off Yemeni coast
16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown
16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement