Maryland judge fatally shot; police launch homicide investigation

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland circuit court judge was shot and killed in the driveway of a Hagerstown residence Thursday night, authorities investigating the homicide said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, died after deputies called at about 8 p.m. for a reported shooting found him suffering from gunshot wounds in the driveway of a residence in the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road in the city of Hagerstown, located just south of the Maryland-Pennsylvania border.

Authorities said the judge was transported to Meritus Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"This continues to be an active investigation; due to the ongoing investigation, certain details will not be released," the sheriff's office said in a brief statement published to Facebook.

Neil Parrott, a former delegate in the Maryland House of Representatives, announced that police were searching for those responsible.

"Please pray for our police and for Judge Wilkinson's family at this time," he said in a statement published to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

A native of Guam, Wilkinson has been an associate judge with the Washington County Circuit Court, 4th Judicial Circuit, since January 2020, according to his official biography.

A press conference is expected to be held Friday.