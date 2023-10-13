Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 13, 2023 / 4:45 PM

17-year-old arrested in Morgan State University shooting that injured 5

By Patrick Hilsman

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the Oct. 3 shooting that wounded five people at Morgan State University, according to Baltimore Police.

The victims, four male and one female, were all between the ages of 18-22.

University police found the victims wounded after responding to reports of gunfire at about 9:25 p.m.

"Detectives have arrested a 17-year-old male in Washington. D.C. The juvenile was taken into custody on Oct. 12, without incident," Baltimore Police said in a press release Friday.

Police said the suspect has been charged with "multiple counts of attempted murder."

Police said they were able to identify the suspects via security footage and that they are looking for an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said, "While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city."

University officials thanked the police department.

"I commend the Baltimore Police Department and the Morgan State University Police Department for their collaborative investigative efforts and swift actions to identify the alleged shooters and the diligent work to take them off the streets," said Morgan State President David Wilson.

