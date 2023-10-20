Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2023 / 1:17 AM

Federal judge again strikes down California's assault weapons ban

By Darryl Coote
A U.S. district judge has for a second ruled against California's ban on assault rifles, saying it is unconstitutional. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A U.S. district judge has for a second ruled against California's ban on assault rifles, saying it is unconstitutional. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge who struck down California's assault weapons ban in 2021 has again overturned the state's prohibition, stating the law was still unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of the Southern District of California issued his ruling Thursday, stating that while weapons, such as the infamous AR-15, are favored by some criminals and frequently used in mass shooting, the ban prevents law-abiding citizens from arming themselves with the same modern weapons for their own self-defense.

Advertisement

Benitez continued by stating that while the public has heard of mass shootings involving these California-banned weapons, they do not hear when the same model of gun has been used by a pregnant woman to defend her family or a 61-year-old man who prevented a home invasion -- and that the ban would have deprived them of that protection.

"The state's attempt to ban these popular firearms creates the extreme policy that a handful of criminals can dictate the conduct and infringe on the freedom of law-abiding citizens," Benitez wrote. "California's answer to the criminal misuse of a few is to disarm its many good residents."

Advertisement

The state's attorney general, Rob Bonta, has already filed an appeal, arguing in a statement that "weapons of war" have no placed on California streets where the ban has been the law of the land for decades.

"We will continue to fight for our authority to keep our citizens safe from firearms that cause mass casualties," he said.

California banned the ownership of assault rifles in 1989 via the state's legislature with an act that has been repeatedly amended to increase the number of weapons it applies to.

Gun rights groups, including the Firearms Policy Coalition, filed a complaint against the law in 2019, with Benitez siding with them in 2021.

Amid the appeal process, litigation over the ban returned to his bench by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit for it to be reconsidered following the Supreme Court ruling of June 2022 that restricts what limits states can place on gun ownership. And Benitez, again, found it unconstitutional.

"Today's opinion is yet another thorough demonstration of the unconstitutional nature of these types of bans on constitutionally protected arms," Cody Wisniewski, general counsel and vice president of legal at Firearms Policy Policy, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"We're elated that the court has recognized that California's ban flies directly in the face of peaceable individuals' constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms, and we look forward to continuing to demonstrate that point in courtrooms in California and across the country."

Thursday's ruling by Benitez -- who also struck down a California law banning high-capacity gun magazines in 2019 and again last month -- mirrors the one he issued in 2021 as both begin by comparing assault rifles to knifes, specifically a Swiss Army knife in the first ruling and a bowie knife in the second.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ripped into the decision on Thursday, calling the comparison "a direct insult to every victim of a mass shooting and their families."

"Judge Benitez is hellbent on making it more dangerous for our kids to go to school, for families to go to the mall, or to attend a place of worship," the democratic governor said in a statement.

"We are working with Attorney General Rob Bonta to fight this extreme and logically incoherent ruling and keep California safer."

Read More

Latest Headlines

In rare Oval Office address, Biden urges support for Israel, Ukraine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In rare Oval Office address, Biden urges support for Israel, Ukraine
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pleaded with Americans on Thursday to continue their support for Ukraine and Israel, arguing that what's at stake is not only the future of the ally nations but American values and U.S. security.
Pentagon report details China's fast-growing nuclear arsenal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pentagon report details China's fast-growing nuclear arsenal
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Pentagon warns in a new report released Thursday that China has at least 500 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, 100 more than last year, and well over previous projections.
U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A USS Navy destroyer in the Red Sea on Thursday shot down multiple missiles launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, potentially headed toward targets in Israel, though the Pentagon did not confirm this.
Jim Jordan changes mind, will call for third House speaker vote
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Jim Jordan changes mind, will call for third House speaker vote
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Jordan decided Thursday to bring his bid for House speaker to a third floor vote, after earlier saying he wouldn't.
State Department official resigns over U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
State Department official resigns over U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A State Department official has resigned over what he says is the Biden administration's decision to keep sending arms to Israel even as it imposes a siege on Gaza that violates international law according to the U.N.
State Department issues 'worldwide caution' for Americans traveling abroad
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
State Department issues 'worldwide caution' for Americans traveling abroad
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday issued a "worldwide caution," warning U.S. citizens to exercise increased awareness overseas because of the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violence.
N.Y. attorney general files suit against Genesis, Gemini, Digital Currency Group
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y. attorney general files suit against Genesis, Gemini, Digital Currency Group
New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Gemini Trust, Genesis Global Capital and Digital Currency Group over allegations of fraud that affected 230,000 investors with more than $1 billion in reported losses.
Justice Department reaches $107 million settlement over redlining lending practices
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Justice Department reaches $107 million settlement over redlining lending practices
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department Thursday said Thursday it has reached a more than $107 million redlining settlement for communities of color nationwide. Redlining is racist mortgage lending discrimination.
Global uncertainties hamper U.S. efforts to cut inflation to 2%, Fed's Jerome Powell says
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Global uncertainties hamper U.S. efforts to cut inflation to 2%, Fed's Jerome Powell says
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver remarks in New York Thursday as part of a closely watched forum that may provide clues about the Central Bank's next move on interest rates amid high inflation.
St. Louis Zoo elephant Rani dies after dog spooks herd
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
St. Louis Zoo elephant Rani dies after dog spooks herd
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Rani, a 27-year-old Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo, died shortly after a small dog ran near the elephant barn, zoo officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel
U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel
Jim Jordan changes mind, will call for third House speaker vote
Jim Jordan changes mind, will call for third House speaker vote
State Department official resigns over U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza
State Department official resigns over U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza
Norma explodes into Category 4 hurricane as it inches toward Mexico
Norma explodes into Category 4 hurricane as it inches toward Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement