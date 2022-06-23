U.S. Supreme Court rules that Americans are legally allowed to carry guns in public

1/4

The U.S. Constitution is seen on an ammunition magazine in an assault-style rifle at a demonstration in Dallas, Texas, on May 5, 2018. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Americans can legally carry guns outside the home. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday issued a rare decision involving constitutional gun rights and ruled that Americans have the right to carry arms outside of the home and in public -- in a major victory for advocates of the Second Amendment. The high court voted 6-3 in striking down a New York law that said gun owners must demonstrate a need to carry firearms outside the home. Advertisement

The court was split along ideological lines, with all six conservative justices voting against the New York law and the three progressive justices voting to uphold the gun-safety statute.

Writing for the majority, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas said that the New York law goes too far in restricting legal possession of firearms and said it violated the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

"Because the state of New York issues public-carry licenses only when an applicant demonstrates a special need for self-defense, we conclude that the State's licensing regime violates the Constitution," Thomas wrote in the ruling.

Conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett wrote concurring opinions and Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring at the end of the current term, wrote a dissenting opinion.

"In 2020, 45,222 Americans were killed by firearms. Since the start of this year, there have been 277 reported mass shootings -- an averageof more than one per day," Breyer wrote.

"Many states have tried to address some of the dangers of gun violence ... by passing laws that limit, invarious ways, who may purchase, carry, or use firearms of different kinds. The court today severely burdens states' efforts to do so."

The case stems from a lawsuit filed by the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association against the state. The suit argued that the restriction made it almost impossible to get a legal carry permit and made the Second Amendment a privilege and not a right.

"It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a tweet.

"We are closely reviewing our options -- including calling a special session of the legislature. Just as we swiftly passed nation-leading gun reform legislation, I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., called the decision "irresponsible" and "downright dangerous."

"Our nation is in the middle of a gun violence epidemic -- and the Supreme Court just made it easier to carry concealed weapons in public. We have to act fast to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals," she wrote in a tweet.

Thursday's opinion was a rare decision by the Supreme Court on the issue of gun rights and the Second Amendment. The last time the court made a ruling of similar significance was 2008, when it concluded that Americans have a right to keep a gun in their homes. Thursday's ruling effectively expanded that ruling to reach outside the home and in public.