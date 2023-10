One Marine died and another is in custody at Camp Lejeune after a fatal incident late Wednesday, authorities said. File Photo by Simaah/Pixabay

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities are holding one Marine in custody in connection with the shooting death of another Marine at North Carolina's Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. The base said a suspect, who was not named, was apprehended at about 10:15 p.m. EDT. The Maines said they are investigating the case as a homicide. Advertisement

"The incident occurred in an on-base barracks room earlier this evening," Camp Lejeune officials said in a statement on Wednesday. "Further details will be provided as they become available."

As of Thursday morning, the Marines had not issued a statement.

Camp Lejeune has been the home of "expeditionary forces in readiness" since 1941. It is the home base for the II Marine Expeditionary Force, 2nd Marine Division, 2nd Marine Logistics Group and other combat units.

The sprawling facility houses the largest concentration of Marines and sailors in the world across its various camps with housing, training areas and an air station.