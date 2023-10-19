Former Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Georgia elections case

1 of 2 | One of Donald Trump’s former attorneys Sidney Powell has reached a plea agreement with Fulton County, Ga., prosecutors on Thursday. File Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Sidney Powell, a former attorney for Donald Trump, reached a plea agreement with Fulton County, Ga., prosecutors on Thursday. Powell agreed to plead guilty to six misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties. She will be sentenced to six years of probation, and pay a $6,000 fine as well as $2,700 in restitution to the state of Georgia. Advertisement

She was originally charged with seven felony counts, including computer theft, trespass and conspiracy to commit election fraud.

She is the second of 19 co-defendants in the case to plead guilty. Scott Hall pleaded guilty last month to five misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to interfere with an election.

The agreement comes days before she was scheduled to go on trial with co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, who is also an attorney. Jury selection will begin for Chesebro's trial on Friday.

Powell was allegedly involved in the theft of data from the Coffee County election office by an Atlanta tech firm. In the plea, she admits to her role in breaching the election systems.

During pretrial hearings over Powell and Chesebro's motion to sever their trial from the other defendants, her attorneys refuted the allegation by prosecutors that Powell orchestrated the data breach.

Powell and 18 other defendants, including Trump, have been charged with allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the election in his favor. The former president is campaigning for the Republican nomination for the 2024 election.

"Ms. Powell had nothing to do with most of it," Brian Rafferty, Powell's lead counsel, said during a Sept. 6 hearing. "Frankly, your honor, the way the government has characterized that, the evidence is going to show they're incorrect. There were other attorneys in this case that were actually the driving force in that."