Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 6, 2023 / 3:02 PM

Prosecutors to call 150 witnesses in Donald Trump's Georgia election trial

By Joe Fisher
Sidney Powell surrenders on August 23 to charges in Georgia that she attempted to overturn the results of the state's 2020 presidential election. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI
1 of 2 | Sidney Powell surrenders on August 23 to charges in Georgia that she attempted to overturn the results of the state's 2020 presidential election. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Prosecutors told a Georgia judge in a hearing Wednesday that it will take about four months to try former President Donald Trump and 18 others indicted in a conspiracy to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade told Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee the prosecution will call "in excess of" 150 witnesses -- not including any defendants who may elect to testify.

Advertisement

The issue before Wednesday's hearing in Atlanta was a request from lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell for a speedy trial and to sever their cases from the others -- either together or separately from each other.

Their attorneys argue that trying them with the other defendants would prejudice the jury against them. Each has motioned separately for a speedy trial.

"We contend that we must prove the entire conspiracy against each and every one charged," Wade told the judge. "The court, in the interest of judicial economy, would have to make the decision as to whether the court wants to try the same case 19 times or two."

Advertisement

Wade clarified that the prosecution's preference is to try all defendants together. McAfee asked if the prosecution would call the same number of witnesses and present the same exhibits in a separate trial for Chesebro and Powell.

Wade responded, "absolutely."

The prosecution has requested to begin the trial on Oct. 23.

The hearing on severance could last into next week.

Scott Grubman, lead counsel for Chesebro, argued that the 98-page indictment contains up to five separate conspiracies and Chesebro was involved in only one: pushing the legal theory that spawned the so-called "fake electors" scheme.

Grubman described Chesebro's role as sending "approximately 18 emails, all in his role as attorney for the Trump campaign."

Attorney Manubir Arora downplayed Chesebro's role further, saying he was involved in the "intellectual part of this case."

"We wrote something talking about the [Electoral Count Act] and how the 12th Amendment works," he said. "And then specifically we sent two emails to the head of the Republican Party as alleged. That's it."

Brian Rafferty, lead counsel for Powell, similarly downplayed his client's role in the fake elector scheme. He argued that evidence will show she was not the "driving force" in the scheme to illegally access voting machines in Coffee County, Ga.

Advertisement

"Ms. Powell had nothing to do with most of it," Rafferty said. "Frankly, your honor, the way the government has characterized that, the evidence is going to show they're incorrect. There were other attorneys in this case that were actually the driving force in that."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A lawsuit filed Wednesday by six Colorado voters seeks to remove Donald Trump from the presidential ballot, asserting that he is disqualified for giving aid or comfort to insurrectionists on Jan. 6, 2021.
Man remains missing from Carnival ship Conquest after it docked in Miami
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Man remains missing from Carnival ship Conquest after it docked in Miami
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A 26-year-old man was reported missing from the Carnival cruise ship Conquest while the ship was docked at the Port of Miami in Florida, police said Tuesday.
Amid swine flu fears, agents confiscate 1,500 pounds of Hong Kong pork, poultry
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Amid swine flu fears, agents confiscate 1,500 pounds of Hong Kong pork, poultry
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Louisville, Ky., interdicted 1,500 pounds of unauthorized pork and poultry shipments from Hong Kong last month.
White House to host National HBCU Week Conference
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House to host National HBCU Week Conference
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Wednesday it will host the 2023 National HBCU Week Conference in Arlington, Va., Sept. 24-28.
Judge rules Donald Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge rules Donald Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that former President Donald Trump is liable for making false statements about writer E. Jean Carroll in 2019 after she alleged that he sexually assaulted her.
President Biden hosts ILWU and Pacific Maritime Association on ports labor agreement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Biden hosts ILWU and Pacific Maritime Association on ports labor agreement
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday will welcome leaders of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association to the White House after finalizing a new labor contract for west coast ports.
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine update effective against highly mutated strain
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine update effective against highly mutated strain
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Moderna announced on Wednesday that its updated COVID-19 vaccine pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration is effective against the new, highly mutated variant of the virus.
U.S. military launches ICBM in display of nuclear forces' readiness
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. military launches ICBM in display of nuclear forces' readiness
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. military on Wednesday launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from California in a display of the U.S. nuclear forces' readiness.
Blinken makes unannounced trip to Kyiv in support of Ukraine counteroffensive
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Blinken makes unannounced trip to Kyiv in support of Ukraine counteroffensive
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday in a show of support for Ukraine in the middle of their slow-moving counter-offensive to retake land from Russia.
Tropical Storm Lee nearing hurricane strength before 'rapidly' intensifying over the weekend
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Tropical Storm Lee nearing hurricane strength before 'rapidly' intensifying over the weekend
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Lee approached hurricane strength on Wednesday morning as it was forecast to rapidly intensify into an "extremely dangerous" storm by the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. military launches ICBM in display of nuclear forces' readiness
U.S. military launches ICBM in display of nuclear forces' readiness
In giving Medal of Honor, Biden calls Vietnam-era Army helicopter pilot 'our nation at its very best'
In giving Medal of Honor, Biden calls Vietnam-era Army helicopter pilot 'our nation at its very best'
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance's 'Freedom to Breathe' bill bans federal mask mandates
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance's 'Freedom to Breathe' bill bans federal mask mandates
Tropical Storm Lee nearing hurricane strength before 'rapidly' intensifying over the weekend
Tropical Storm Lee nearing hurricane strength before 'rapidly' intensifying over the weekend
At 22 years, ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's sentence longest to date
At 22 years, ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's sentence longest to date
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement