Oct. 6, 2023 / 4:09 PM

Judge denies Kenneth Chesebro's motion to dismiss charges in election subversion case

By Doug Cunningham
Georgia election subversion defendant Kenneth Chesebro lost a bid to have the case against him dismissed, according to a Friday legal filing. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Georgia election subversion defendant Kenneth Chesebro on Friday lost a bid to get charges against him dismissed, according to a court filing.

Chesebro sought to dismiss his indictment claiming that one of the prosecutors, Nathan Wade, had failed to file his oath of office.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee denied Chesebro's motion, writing in his decision, "The Defendant has failed to establish how Special ADA Wade's actions resulted in prejudice, i.e., how his assignment singlehandedly changed any specific actions taken during the investigation or resulted in the true bill of indictment."

McAfee's ruling comes on the same day he also denied Georgia election subversion defendant Sidney Powell's request to dismiss the election subversion case against her.

Chesebro and Powell face trial together Oct. 23 on charges they illegally conspired to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

Powell is an attorney who worked on former President Donald Trump's campaign.

Chesebro is also an attorney. He drafted legal memos suggesting fake electors be used to help prevent President Joe Biden from getting the electoral votes he legally deserved based on the will of the voters.

Chesebro had asserted that failing to file his oath of office was enough to legally void prosecutor Wade's work on the case, but Judge McAfee disagreed.

Both Chesebro and Powell have pleaded not guilty.

They and Trump are among 19 defendants charged under state RICO criminal conspiracy laws for trying to overturn a legal election.

