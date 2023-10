Sidney Powell is pictured in this photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. Powell has been charged in Georgia for alleged attempts to overturn the results of the state's 2020 presidential election and has now turned himself in as part of the conspiracy prosecution. File Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A state judge in Georgia denied a request from Sidney Powell to dismiss the case against her as part of the sweeping indictment returned against former President Donald Trump and his alleged conspirators for claims he illegally sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Powell, the former attorney for the Trump Campaign, is set to face trial with Kenneth Chesebro on Oct. 23 after the pair requested speedy trials. Advertisement

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee denied the motion because he said he had no authority to dismiss charges at this stage of the case and that a jury should be left to determine whether or not she is guilty, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ABC News reported.

"Purely on procedural grounds, I don't believe that this motion to dismiss for misconduct ... has cleared the procedural bar as being under the court's authority," McAfee said.

In court documents, Powell's attorney has said that she was not involved in the voting machine breach in Coffee County, which was outlined in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' charges against her.

"I think it's safe to say that both sides vigorously believe in the strength of their case," McAfee said. "When two sides believe that ... that's why we have our jury trial system."