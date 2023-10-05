Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 5, 2023 / 10:29 PM

Trump files motion to temporarily dismiss lawsuit against former attorney Michael Cohen

By Adam Schrader
Donald Trump filed a motion Thursday to dismiss his lawsuit against his former attorney Michael Cohen without prejudice, a type of dismissal that allows the case to be refiled and a possible indication he intends to do so. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Donald Trump filed a motion Thursday to dismiss his lawsuit against his former attorney Michael Cohen without prejudice, a type of dismissal that allows the case to be refiled and a possible indication he intends to do so. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Donald Trump filed a motion Thursday to dismiss his lawsuit against his former attorney Michael Cohen without prejudice, a type of dismissal that allows the case to be refiled and a possible indication he intends to do so.

"Plaintiff, President Donald J. Trump, by and through undersigned counsel, hereby gives notice that pursuant to Rule 41(1)(A)(i) he is voluntarily dismissing this action without prejudice," reads the brief notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida and obtained by UPI.

Advertisement

Cohen, a once ally-turned-critic of Trump who has called the former president a "con man," was convicted on multiple charges including tax fraud and a campaign finance violation in 2020 for coordinating a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

He was disbarred, fined and spent just over a year in prison with another year and a half under home confinement -- while testifying in the grand jury probe that led to Trump's criminal charges in Manhattan for the hush-money payment to Daniels.

Read More

"Donald Trump just voluntarily dismissed the Southern District of Miami $500 million dollar lawsuit against me. More to come on this!" Cohen said on Twitter.

Advertisement

The Trump Campaign said in a statement to CBS News that the real estate developer is required to sit for a deposition in a civil matter on Columbus Day as he campaigns for the third time for president.

"President Trump has decided to temporarily pause his meritorious claims against Michael Cohen," his campaign said in a statement.

"Once President Trump has prevailed in dealing with the witch hunts against him, he will continue to pursue his claims against Michael Cohen, who rightfully deserves to, and will be held accountable for his unlawful words and actions."

Trump was scheduled to be deposed by Cohen's lawyers. His lawsuit argues that Cohen violated his attorney-client privileges in order to be "unjustly enriched."

Cohen has written multiple books about Trump including Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the US Department of Justice Against His Critics.

Latest Headlines

Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- At least 1,500 guests were invited to Sen. Dianne Feinstein's memorial service Thursday in San Francisco. They include Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.
Cornel West leaves Green Party, says he will seek presidency as independent candidate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cornel West leaves Green Party, says he will seek presidency as independent candidate
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Progressive intellectual Cornel West said on Thursday that he will run as an independent for president after moving from the People's Party and the Green Party.
Federal court picks Alabama congressional map with new potential swing district
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal court picks Alabama congressional map with new potential swing district
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A special federal three-judge panel has chosen a new congressional map in Alabama after previous versions drawn by Republican state lawmakers diluted the power of Black voters and were struck down.
Tropical Storm Philippe to smack northern New England, Atlantic Canada
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Philippe to smack northern New England, Atlantic Canada
Tropical Storm Philippe will undergo a transition to more of a winter-style storm, but it will pack a powerful punch as it strikes in the zone from Down East Maine to New Brunswick and southern Nova Scotia this weekend.
Trump seeks dismissal of N.Y. hush-money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump seeks dismissal of N.Y. hush-money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump, who is facing a civil fraud trial in New York for his business dealings, filed a motion Thursday seeking the dismissal of his Stormy Daniels-tied criminal case in the Empire State.
George Santos' former treasurer pleads guilty to federal charges in New York
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
George Santos' former treasurer pleads guilty to federal charges in New York
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The former treasurer of troubled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is expected to enter a guilty plea to federal charges on Thursday in New York.
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump cited his alleged "presidential immunity" in his first motion to dismiss special counsel Jack Smith's federal election interference case against him.
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Jeffrey McConney, the first defendant in former President Trump's New York civil business fraud case, testified Thursday that the responsibility to provide accurate financial records fell "squarely on Trump's shoulders."
Trump lawyers seek to delay classified documents trial until after 2024 election
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump lawyers seek to delay classified documents trial until after 2024 election
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a request to delay his classified documents trial until after the 2024 presidential election.
FedEx airplane crash lands in Chattanooga after gear failure
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FedEx airplane crash lands in Chattanooga after gear failure
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A FedEx airplane experienced a malfunctioning landing gear crash landed upon final approach at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport in Tennessee late Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement