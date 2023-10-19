Jim Jordan faces third round of voting for House speaker

1 of 5 | Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Republican nominee for speaker of the House, talks with colleagues on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to convene at noon EDT Thursday to try for a third time to choose a speaker after Republicans voted down Rep. Jim Jordan twice this week. The meeting is expected to feature a third round of voting on Jordan's nomination. Some Republicans have floated the idea of elevating the authority of Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., so the House can resume debating resolutions to fund the government beyond Nov. 17. Advertisement

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., introduced a resolution to empower McHenry to oversee regular House business. As an appointed speaker pro tempore, rather than an elected one, McHenry may only oversee floor debate and voting for a new speaker.

Jordan has shown no sign that he is ready to concede.

Twenty Republicans voted against Jordan in the first vote and 22 in the second, leaving him with a record low 199 votes for a majority nominee.

A candidate needs 217 votes to establish a majority and be named speaker. If all 221 Republican members vote, Jordan can afford to lose four votes from his party.

The House went through 15 rounds of voting in January when it elected Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker. The House has been without a speaker for more than two weeks since McCarthy was ousted. Eight Republicans, led by a motion from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., voted to remove him.

Several Republicans who voted against Jordan have reported being pressured by his supporters. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., said pressure from Jordan has "cemented" his opposition.

"His tactics certainly didn't work on me," Gimenez said. "Actually, I became more cemented in my position. He should have left me to my own devices. Now by being threatened, by being pushed -- I'm Hispanic. I'm a Cuban. You just don't do that to us."

Democrats have remained unified throughout the process, voting unanimously to remove McCarthy and to support Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as speaker.

Several Democrats have chided Jordan while making their oral votes, calling him an "insurrectionist." Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., has said he will not vote for Jordan because he has refused to acknowledge that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election fairly, defeating Jordan ally Donald Trump.

Jeffries on Wednesday said Democrats will continue to oppose Jordan.

"Jim Jordan is still the speaker nominee. And our role is to protect a clear and present danger to our democracy and the poster child for MAGA extremism from becoming the speaker," Jeffries told CNN. "The Republicans have to end this saga, as opposed to us having another futile effort to elevate and insurrectionists to lead the House of Representatives,"