Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew is nominated for U.S. ambassador to Israel. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew will face Republicans on Capitol Hill on Wednesday for Senate confirmation hearings to become the next U.S. ambassador to Israel amid a Middle East war. Lew, who served as the White House chief of staff and treasury secretary during the Obama administration, is scheduled to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Advertisement

The hearing comes as Democrats were clamoring to fill the position as the previous ambassador, Tom Nides, stepped down from the role over the summer after President Joe Biden publicly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to overhaul the country's judicial system, which sparked weeks of massive protests throughout Israel.

In early September, Biden tapped Lew, 68, to fill the role. A month later, the militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza, plunging the region into violence.

Advertisement

Biden is seeking to expedite Lew's confirmation as the conflict threatens to intensify and spill into southern Lebanon.

A chorus of Senate Republicans have signaled their intention to oppose Lew's nomination.

Earlier this week, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., criticized Lew as an "Iran sympathizer" after he defended the 2015 nuclear deal in which Iran agreed to scale down its nuclear capabilities in exchange for the easing of U.S. sanctions. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, leaving Iran free to enrich uranium with no international monitors.

At the time, hardline conservatives in the United States and Israel opposed any efforts by Washington to soothe relations with Tehran's authoritarian leadership.

Cotton, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Lew "has no business being our ambassador. It's bad for the United States. It's bad for Israel to have an Iran sympathizer as our ambassador to that country. He helped Iran evade American sanctions, and he lied to Congress about it," Cotton said, referring to Lew's testimony before the Foreign Relations Committee in 2015.

Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., echoed those sentiments, saying a vote for Lew would equate to "a slap in the face to Israel."

Advertisement

Others on the committee, including Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla, and Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., have also voiced concerns.

Lew faced similar Republican scrutiny in 2016 following a $400 million cash payment from the Obama administration to Iran as part of a $1.7 billion arms deal that was sealed with Washington before the 1979 Iranian Revolution but never paid out.

Cotton acknowledged the increasing urgency for the United States to demonstrate support for Israel, but said Lew is the wrong man for the job.

"I know Democrats are saying that we need to confirm Jack Lew quickly to show our support for Israel. I would say it's the exact opposite. We need to defeat Jack Lew's nomination to show that we have a new approach to Iran," he said.

At the time of Lew's nomination on Sept. 5, tensions were elevated between the United States and Israel due to hardline policies that emerged after Netanyahu's latest rise to power in December, which triggered growing instability throughout the region as Israel was seeking to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia after establishing diplomacy with the United Arab Emirates two years ago.

Nides expressed confidence that Lew would be confirmed.

"He cares deeply about Israel," Nides told the Washington Post. "He knows the policy. He speaks for the president ... It's not even a question."

Advertisement

Lew is an Orthodox Jew with strong ties to the U.S. Jewish community and was serving as chairman of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, co-president of the board of the National Library of Israel USA and the Council on Foreign Relations when he got the call from Biden.

Lew is also managing partner at Lindsay Goldberg and holds down a part-time role as a visiting professor at Columbia University.

He has previously supported a two-state peace solution for the region, which envisions the creation of two separate and independent states, one for Israelis and one for Palestinians, living side by side in peace and security.