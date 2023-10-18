House Republicans begin second day of speaker voting as Jim Jordan seeks more votes

1 of 4 | Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Republican nominee for Speaker of the House, speaks to members in the House Chamber after a vote to elect a new speaker at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Jordan failed to win the speakership on first ballot after 20 fellow Republicans voted against him. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- House Republicans will convene for another floor vote as they continue to determine the next speaker on Wednesday. The House floor session is expected to gavel into order at about 11 a.m. EDT. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, fell short of the 217 votes required for a majority in the first round of voting on Tuesday after 20 Republicans voted against him and one was absent. Advertisement

"We must stop attacking each other and come together. There's too much at stake," Jordan tweeted on Monday. "Let's get back to working on the crisis at the southern border, inflation, and helping Israel."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., earned all 212 votes from Democrats, surpassing Jordan's total of 200 votes. Yet it is unlikely that he will be elected speaker as it would require several Republicans to vote with Democrats.

Notable holdouts in the Republican conference included Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Ore., Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., and Mario Diaz Balart, R-Fla.

Buck and Gimenez have indicated that they will not be swayed to vote for Jordan.

His tactics certainly didn't work on me," Giménez said. "Actually, I became more cemented in my position. He should have left me to my own devices. Now by being threatened, by being pushed -- I'm Hispanic. I'm a Cuban. You just don't do that to us."

On Monday evening, Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., introduced a resolution to expand the powers of Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., until at least Nov. 17. This would allow the House to debate actions to avert the impending government shutdown by keeping operations funded. The House speaker position has been vacant for 14 days.

"This is why I introduced House Resolution 787 Monday night -- to allow for Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry to have expanded powers as we debate who should be our next Speaker while we continue the People's work," Kelly tweeted in response to former speakers John Boehner and Newt Gingrich supporting the idea. "Glad to see two former Speakers support the same plan!"

When asked about the growing discussion about McHenry, Jeffries said there are several Republicans that Democrats respect.

"Our focus right now relates not just to any one individual but to getting the institution reopened," Jeffries said. "I have respect for Patrick McHenry. I think he is respected on our side of the aisle. There are a whole host of Republicans that are respected on our side of the aisle. Jim Jordan is not one of them."

Jeffries has reiterated that the Democratic conference is seeking a "bipartisan path forward." Some in the conference have suggested that path is empowering McHenry so the House can move forward with legislative business. He said Tuesday that high-ranking Democrats were prepared to have conversations with McHenry but he was not planning to take part in them.