Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2023 / 10:11 AM

House Republicans begin second day of speaker voting as Jim Jordan seeks more votes

By Joe Fisher
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Republican nominee for Speaker of the House, speaks to members in the House Chamber after a vote to elect a new speaker at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Jordan failed to win the speakership on first ballot after 20 fellow Republicans voted against him. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 4 | Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Republican nominee for Speaker of the House, speaks to members in the House Chamber after a vote to elect a new speaker at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Jordan failed to win the speakership on first ballot after 20 fellow Republicans voted against him. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- House Republicans will convene for another floor vote as they continue to determine the next speaker on Wednesday.

The House floor session is expected to gavel into order at about 11 a.m. EDT. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, fell short of the 217 votes required for a majority in the first round of voting on Tuesday after 20 Republicans voted against him and one was absent.

Advertisement

"We must stop attacking each other and come together. There's too much at stake," Jordan tweeted on Monday. "Let's get back to working on the crisis at the southern border, inflation, and helping Israel."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., earned all 212 votes from Democrats, surpassing Jordan's total of 200 votes. Yet it is unlikely that he will be elected speaker as it would require several Republicans to vote with Democrats.

Read More

Notable holdouts in the Republican conference included Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Ore., Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., and Mario Diaz Balart, R-Fla.

Buck and Gimenez have indicated that they will not be swayed to vote for Jordan.

Advertisement

His tactics certainly didn't work on me," Giménez said. "Actually, I became more cemented in my position. He should have left me to my own devices. Now by being threatened, by being pushed -- I'm Hispanic. I'm a Cuban. You just don't do that to us."

On Monday evening, Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., introduced a resolution to expand the powers of Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., until at least Nov. 17. This would allow the House to debate actions to avert the impending government shutdown by keeping operations funded. The House speaker position has been vacant for 14 days.

"This is why I introduced House Resolution 787 Monday night -- to allow for Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry to have expanded powers as we debate who should be our next Speaker while we continue the People's work," Kelly tweeted in response to former speakers John Boehner and Newt Gingrich supporting the idea. "Glad to see two former Speakers support the same plan!"

When asked about the growing discussion about McHenry, Jeffries said there are several Republicans that Democrats respect.

"Our focus right now relates not just to any one individual but to getting the institution reopened," Jeffries said. "I have respect for Patrick McHenry. I think he is respected on our side of the aisle. There are a whole host of Republicans that are respected on our side of the aisle. Jim Jordan is not one of them."

Advertisement

Jeffries has reiterated that the Democratic conference is seeking a "bipartisan path forward." Some in the conference have suggested that path is empowering McHenry so the House can move forward with legislative business. He said Tuesday that high-ranking Democrats were prepared to have conversations with McHenry but he was not planning to take part in them.

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions Hamas operatives and 'financial facilitators'
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions Hamas operatives and 'financial facilitators'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned ten key Hamas members, operatives and financial facilitators in Gaza, Sudan, Turkey, Algeria and Qatar. The United States has designated Hamas a terrorist organization.
Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities removed a pile of nearly 200 decomposed bodies from a Colorado funeral home -- a higher-than-estimated death toll which deepened the gruesome discovery made by deputies more than two weeks ago.
X tests $1 annual fee for new users to post in New Zealand, Philippines
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
X tests $1 annual fee for new users to post in New Zealand, Philippines
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- X has begun testing a new $1 annual fee in two countries for new users to post content in an effort to combat non-human accounts or "bots."
Prosecutors plan to file new charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors plan to file new charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Two years after actor Alec Baldwin accidently shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, New Mexico prosecutors said they plan to bring criminal charges to a New Mexico grand jury.
Ex-treasury chief faces Senate hearing to become U.S. ambassador to Israel
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-treasury chief faces Senate hearing to become U.S. ambassador to Israel
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew will face Republicans on Capitol Hill on Wednesday for Senate confirmation hearings to become the next U.S. ambassador to Israel amid a Middle East war.
Donald Trump to appeal limited gag order in federal election interference case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Donald Trump to appeal limited gag order in federal election interference case
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump filed an appeal against a partial gag order placed on him by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in his election interference case.
Pentagon: China increasing harassment of U.S., ally aircraft in Indo-Pacific
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pentagon: China increasing harassment of U.S., ally aircraft in Indo-Pacific
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Chinese warplanes are increasing their harassment of U.S. and ally military aircraft in the East and South China Seas to intimidate them "into giving up their rights under international law," Pentagon officials said.
North Carolina man accused of sending death threats to Jewish organization
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
North Carolina man accused of sending death threats to Jewish organization
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A 64-year-old North Carolinian has been arrested and charged after sending death threats last week to a Jewish organization.
Biden meeting with Mideast leaders called off after deadly hospital explosion
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden meeting with Mideast leaders called off after deadly hospital explosion
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden no longer will meet with some Mideast leaders after a summit was abruptly canceled late Tuesday after a hospital in Gaza was destroyed, killing what is believed to be hundreds of Palestinians.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rejects $8 billion offer from Choice Hotels
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rejects $8 billion offer from Choice Hotels
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts jumped more than 6% in afternoon trading on Tuesday and shares of Choice Hotels fell more than 5% after Wyndham rejected an unsolicited $8 billion buyout offer from Choice Hotels. Once
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to Wednesday's second round of voting
In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to Wednesday's second round of voting
Ukrainian Special Forces destroy 9 Russian helicopters in occupied Berdyansk
Ukrainian Special Forces destroy 9 Russian helicopters in occupied Berdyansk
Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Hamas blame one another
Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Hamas blame one another
Binance halts dollar withdrawals for U.S. customers
Binance halts dollar withdrawals for U.S. customers
Korean defense firm showcases concept stealth ground vehicle
Korean defense firm showcases concept stealth ground vehicle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement