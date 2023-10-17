Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 17, 2023 / 10:29 AM

Jim Jordan facing close House GOP vote on speaker

By Joe Fisher
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will see his bid for House speaker go to a vote on the House floor on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 4 | Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will see his bid for House speaker go to a vote on the House floor on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- House Republicans will bring a vote on the new speaker to the floor on Tuesday as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, seeks the gavel.

Despite losing a closed-door vote to Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., last week, Jordan finds himself the front-runner for the speakership. Scalise stepped out of the race Thursday after failing to garner enough support from his Republican colleagues.

Advertisement

Jordan's bid for the role has gained traction in the days since as he has made the rounds with his colleagues. As of Tuesday morning, Jordan appeared to be shy of the 217 votes needed to be elected speaker. A vote is scheduled on the House floor at noon EDT.

At least one Republican, Florida Rep. Gus Billirakis, will not be present for the vote as he attends the funeral of his mother-in-law. With his absence, Jordan can only afford three Republican votes against him. House Democrats have indicated they will not vote in favor of confirming a Republican speaker.

Read More

In a statement Monday, Jordan said he means to "bring all Republicans together." House Republicans have been embroiled in division, culminating in the unprecedented vacation of the speakership in a tumultuous vote to unseat Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Advertisement

"Our goal will be to empower our committees and committee chairs to take the lead on the House's legislative work through regular order," Jordan wrote. "This will bring us together to pass responsible legislation to fund our government and support our military."

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., is among the Republicans who have most recently thrown their support behind Jordan. He cited conversations with Jordan over the weekend that convinced him of Jordan's support of the National Defense Authorization Act and the Farm Bill.

In Jordan's more than 15 years in Congress, he has notably never voted in favor of a Farm Bill. The last Farm Bill passed in 2018 and is set to expire this year. He has also voted against aid for Ukraine.

The House undertook 15 rounds of voting in January to elect McCarthy as speaker in a process that spanned multiple days.

Lawmakers face a Nov. 17 deadline to further avoid a government shutdown.

Latest Headlines

FBI: Violent crime down 1.7% in 2022; murders, rapes, aggravated assaults declined
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
FBI: Violent crime down 1.7% in 2022; murders, rapes, aggravated assaults declined
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Violent crime nationwide in 2022 was on the decline with murders, rapes and aggravated assaults all showing drops, according to the FBI's annual crime report.
Amazon leads new group of e-commerce platforms to fight fake reviews
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon leads new group of e-commerce platforms to fight fake reviews
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Amazon is leading a group of e-commerce websites to combat fake online reviews that have plagued digital consumers and Internet businesses for years, the groups announced on Tuesday.
Morgan State shooting suspect sought in separate gun and drug conspiracy
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Morgan State shooting suspect sought in separate gun and drug conspiracy
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A second suspect in the Morgan State University shooting that left five people injured earlier this month was already being sought by the U.S. Marshals for gun and drug conspiracy charges.
Teen arrested in fatal airport shooting of Philadelphia police officer
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Teen arrested in fatal airport shooting of Philadelphia police officer
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A New Jersey teenager has been arrested for last week's fatal shooting of a police officer at Philadelphia International Airport, but law enforcement are still on the hunt for at least two other suspects.
U.S. President Joe Biden to travel to Israel Wednesday
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. President Joe Biden to travel to Israel Wednesday
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday as part of U.S. efforts to prevent the Israeli-Hamas conflict from expanding.
In visit to Space Force facility, Jill Biden cites need for military family support
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
In visit to Space Force facility, Jill Biden cites need for military family support
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden called for more financial, educational and healthcare support for military families on Monday during appearance at the Patrick Space Force Base in Florida. 
Dozens of protesters calling for Gaza cease-fire arrested outside White House
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Dozens of protesters calling for Gaza cease-fire arrested outside White House
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- More than 30 protesters were arrested outside the White House in Washington on Monday while calling for a cease-fire in the Israeli-Hamas conflict, the Service Service said.
'I feel good,' Jim Jordan says about his chances of being elected next House speaker
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
'I feel good,' Jim Jordan says about his chances of being elected next House speaker
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio appeared to be gaining momentum in his bid to become Speaker of the House on Monday, a day before the House and its fractured Republican caucus are set to vote on his nomination.
Microsoft announces new round of mass layoffs at LinkedIn
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Microsoft announces new round of mass layoffs at LinkedIn
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Microsoft-owned social media site LinkedIn announced Monday that 688 employees would be laid off across engineering, product, talent and finance teams.
Migrant family separations barred in deal reached by ACLU, U.S. government
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Migrant family separations barred in deal reached by ACLU, U.S. government
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The federal government will be prevented from establishing future policies calling for the separation of asylum-seeking migrant families under a long-sought legal settlement reached Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cruise ship helps evacuate Americans from Israel to safety in Cyprus
Cruise ship helps evacuate Americans from Israel to safety in Cyprus
Teen arrested in fatal airport shooting of Philadelphia police officer
Teen arrested in fatal airport shooting of Philadelphia police officer
Hearing begins in London over Donald Trump's 'Steele Dossier' lawsuit
Hearing begins in London over Donald Trump's 'Steele Dossier' lawsuit
Federal judge issues partial gag order for Donald Trump in election fraud trial
Federal judge issues partial gag order for Donald Trump in election fraud trial
North Korea likely supplying weapons, sharing tactics with Hamas, South Korea says
North Korea likely supplying weapons, sharing tactics with Hamas, South Korea says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement