Jim Jordan facing close House GOP vote on speaker

1 of 4 | Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will see his bid for House speaker go to a vote on the House floor on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- House Republicans will bring a vote on the new speaker to the floor on Tuesday as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, seeks the gavel. Despite losing a closed-door vote to Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., last week, Jordan finds himself the front-runner for the speakership. Scalise stepped out of the race Thursday after failing to garner enough support from his Republican colleagues. Advertisement

Jordan's bid for the role has gained traction in the days since as he has made the rounds with his colleagues. As of Tuesday morning, Jordan appeared to be shy of the 217 votes needed to be elected speaker. A vote is scheduled on the House floor at noon EDT.

At least one Republican, Florida Rep. Gus Billirakis, will not be present for the vote as he attends the funeral of his mother-in-law. With his absence, Jordan can only afford three Republican votes against him. House Democrats have indicated they will not vote in favor of confirming a Republican speaker.

In a statement Monday, Jordan said he means to "bring all Republicans together." House Republicans have been embroiled in division, culminating in the unprecedented vacation of the speakership in a tumultuous vote to unseat Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Advertisement

"Our goal will be to empower our committees and committee chairs to take the lead on the House's legislative work through regular order," Jordan wrote. "This will bring us together to pass responsible legislation to fund our government and support our military."

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., is among the Republicans who have most recently thrown their support behind Jordan. He cited conversations with Jordan over the weekend that convinced him of Jordan's support of the National Defense Authorization Act and the Farm Bill.

In Jordan's more than 15 years in Congress, he has notably never voted in favor of a Farm Bill. The last Farm Bill passed in 2018 and is set to expire this year. He has also voted against aid for Ukraine.

The House undertook 15 rounds of voting in January to elect McCarthy as speaker in a process that spanned multiple days.

Lawmakers face a Nov. 17 deadline to further avoid a government shutdown.