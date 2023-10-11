Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 11, 2023 / 10:21 AM

GOP considers next House speaker behind closed doors Wednesday

By Joe Fisher
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La, has asked for support in his bid to become the next House speaker. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La, has asked for support in his bid to become the next House speaker. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- House Republicans will meet behind closed doors Wednesday to nominate their next speaker, but first they will vote on a potentially higher bar for nomination.

Two likely candidates have emerged ahead of the meeting: Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of Louisiana. To ascend to the speaker's chair, under current rules, a candidate must receive a simple majority of votes on the House floor. There is no guarantee a House floor vote will occur Wednesday.

Advertisement

Those rules may change during the closed-door meeting. The Republican conference faces a proposal to raise the threshold. The amendment, proposed by Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., would temporarily raise the threshold to 217 votes, rather than a simple majority.

Roy has endorsed Jordan for speaker.

Read More

"Now is a time for unity and I believe Jim can bring us together to finish the job we've started," Roy said in a statement.

After the vote on the proposed amendment, members will put forth their candidates. That vote will not cement the speakership, but will put the candidate in line to face a vote on the House floor.

Advertisement

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., has warned that the new rule may significantly slow the nomination process while lawmakers face another deadline to avert a government shutdown.

"I think we ought to do it the way we did with Kevin McCarthy, we ought to have the conference vote, we ought to submit our nominee forward, let that vote take place on the floor of the House," Womack said in an appearance on CNN This Morning.

"That's really the quickest way out of this, in my opinion, but if we amend the rule and we have to require 217, I think we are going to be stuck in neutral for a while."

Scalise and Jordan have publicly asked for support in their bid to lead House Republicans. Womack, who is supporting Scalise, is skeptical that a new speaker will be chosen Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, has weighed in on the debate for the new speaker. Last week, he endorsed Jordan. Meanwhile, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, has said he will nominate Trump.

Latest Headlines

PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.5% in September behind rising fuel prices
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.5% in September behind rising fuel prices
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Wholesale inflation as measured by the Producer Price Index rose by 0.5% in September, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Wednesday. That's down from the annual PPI inflation of 8.5% in Sept. 2022.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments in S.C. gerrymandering dispute
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments in S.C. gerrymandering dispute
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a legal dispute to determine whether a South Carolina congressional district was gerrymandered to exclude thousands of African-American voters.
ACT college readiness scores fall to 30-year low
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ACT college readiness scores fall to 30-year low
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- High school students' ACT college admission scores continued to tumble in 2023, falling to their lowest point in more than 30 years and marking a lack of college preparedness.
ExxonMobil to buy Pioneer Natural Resources in $64.5 billion deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ExxonMobil to buy Pioneer Natural Resources in $64.5 billion deal
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- ExxonMobil and Pioneer Natural Resources said Wednesday ExxonMobil will acquire Pioneer in an all-stock $59.5 billion transaction. Including net debt, the total deal will be approximately $64.5 billion.
White House unveils new rules to tackle junk fees on goods, services and bank transactions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House unveils new rules to tackle junk fees on goods, services and bank transactions
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission proposed new rules Wednesday that would ban hidden fees on goods and services that continue to nickel and dime American consumers with unexpected costs.
Typhoon Bolaven engulfs Guam, Northern Mariana Islands with wind, rain
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Typhoon Bolaven engulfs Guam, Northern Mariana Islands with wind, rain
Typhoon Bolaven, a robust storm in the West Pacific basin, has been walloping the island territory of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands this week, engulfing the islands in heavy rain and gusty winds.
U.S. announces new $200M defense package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. announces new $200M defense package for Ukraine
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday announced a $200 million military aid package for Ukraine, which includes additional military hardware it can use in its ongoing fight against Russia.
U.S. Navy sailor pleads guilty to selling sensitive information to China
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. Navy sailor pleads guilty to selling sensitive information to China
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor has pleaded guilty to sending sensitive U.S. military information to a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for less than $15,000 in bribes.
Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, who vaulted to stardom in 1984 as the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the all-around event, is "fighting for her life" in the intensive care unit, according to her daughter.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Florida sanctions against Iran following Hamas attacks
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Florida sanctions against Iran following Hamas attacks
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida will roll out new sanctions against Iran following last weekend's deadly Hamas attacks in Israel that left more than 1,000 dead and dozens in captivity.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day
Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
EU warns Elon Musk of fines over X's spread of disinformation amid Israel war
EU warns Elon Musk of fines over X's spread of disinformation amid Israel war
Families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas make emotional plea to U.S., Israeli leaders
Families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas make emotional plea to U.S., Israeli leaders
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement