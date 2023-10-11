GOP considers next House speaker behind closed doors Wednesday

1 of 3 | Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La, has asked for support in his bid to become the next House speaker. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- House Republicans will meet behind closed doors Wednesday to nominate their next speaker, but first they will vote on a potentially higher bar for nomination. Two likely candidates have emerged ahead of the meeting: Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of Louisiana. To ascend to the speaker's chair, under current rules, a candidate must receive a simple majority of votes on the House floor. There is no guarantee a House floor vote will occur Wednesday. Advertisement

Those rules may change during the closed-door meeting. The Republican conference faces a proposal to raise the threshold. The amendment, proposed by Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., would temporarily raise the threshold to 217 votes, rather than a simple majority.

Roy has endorsed Jordan for speaker.

"Now is a time for unity and I believe Jim can bring us together to finish the job we've started," Roy said in a statement.

After the vote on the proposed amendment, members will put forth their candidates. That vote will not cement the speakership, but will put the candidate in line to face a vote on the House floor.

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., has warned that the new rule may significantly slow the nomination process while lawmakers face another deadline to avert a government shutdown.

"I think we ought to do it the way we did with Kevin McCarthy, we ought to have the conference vote, we ought to submit our nominee forward, let that vote take place on the floor of the House," Womack said in an appearance on CNN This Morning.

"That's really the quickest way out of this, in my opinion, but if we amend the rule and we have to require 217, I think we are going to be stuck in neutral for a while."

Scalise and Jordan have publicly asked for support in their bid to lead House Republicans. Womack, who is supporting Scalise, is skeptical that a new speaker will be chosen Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, has weighed in on the debate for the new speaker. Last week, he endorsed Jordan. Meanwhile, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, has said he will nominate Trump.