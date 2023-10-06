Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 6, 2023 / 12:36 AM

Texas Republican says Trump endorses Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is running for speaker of the House of Representatives. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is running for speaker of the House of Representatives. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Rep. Troy Nehls, a Texas Republican who earlier this week said he intended to nominate Donald Trump for House speaker, said Thursday that he has spoken to the former president who is endorsing Rep. Jim Jordan for the job.

"Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the speaker's race. He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party," Nehls said on X, the social media platform formerly know as Twitter.

Advertisement

"I fully support Jim Jordan for speaker of the house."

Advertisement

The U.S. House of Representatives and more specifically the Republican Party has been thrown into disarray since Tuesday when Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., became the first House speaker in U.S. history to lose the gavel in a vote.

The vote was put forward by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., following in-party fighting with far-right members of the GOP over legislation to keep the government funded.

McCarthy's grip on the gavel was tenuous since he picked it up. After the GOP retook the house in January, McCarthy was named speaker following 15 rounds of voting.

He gained the position only after breaking the stalemate by making compromises with the extreme right-wing of his party, including allowing the reinstatement of a procedure that allows for a sole member to call a vote to vacate -- a power that Gaetz used when McCarthy made comprises over the weekend with Democrats to prevent a government shutdown.

On Wednesday, Nehls tweeted that he intended to nominate Trump for the position, which does not require one to be a member of Congress though no speaker has ever not been a congressman. That same day, Jordan a staunch Trump ally and a founder and current vice chair of the far-right Freedom Caucus, said he is running for the job as speaker of the House.

Advertisement

Jordan, R-Ohio, has been linked to the former president's attempt to overthrow the election of President Joe Biden that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on Congress, and defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack.

The bipartisan House select committee had said it was aware of at least one communication Jordan had with Trump on Jan. 6 and that it had sought information concerning other communications he had that day and the day prior with the then-president's legal team.

Jordan on Thursday confirmed in an interview with NBC News that he has spoken with the former president about his bid for speaker but that he would not say how Trump responded.

"I don't want to say anything, but I had a great conversation with the president," he said.

Despite facing four indictments, including charges that he conspired to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 presidential election, Trump maintains a strong hold over the Republican Party.

Latest Headlines

Legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus dies at age 80
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus dies at age 80
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Dick Butkus, legendary Hall of Fame middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s and early '70s, died at the age of 80, his family and the NFL team confirmed Thursday.
Trump files motion to temporarily dismiss lawsuit against former attorney Michael Cohen
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump files motion to temporarily dismiss lawsuit against former attorney Michael Cohen
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Donald Trump filed a motion Thursday to dismiss his lawsuit against his former attorney Michael Cohen without prejudice, a type of dismissal that allows the case to be refiled.
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- At least 1,500 guests were invited to Sen. Dianne Feinstein's memorial service Thursday in San Francisco. They include Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.
Cornel West leaves Green Party, says he will seek presidency as independent candidate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cornel West leaves Green Party, says he will seek presidency as independent candidate
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Progressive intellectual Cornel West said on Thursday that he will run as an independent for president after moving from the People's Party and the Green Party.
Federal court picks Alabama congressional map with new potential swing district
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal court picks Alabama congressional map with new potential swing district
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A special federal three-judge panel has chosen a new congressional map in Alabama after previous versions drawn by Republican state lawmakers diluted the power of Black voters and were struck down.
Tropical Storm Philippe to smack northern New England, Atlantic Canada
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Philippe to smack northern New England, Atlantic Canada
Tropical Storm Philippe will undergo a transition to more of a winter-style storm, but it will pack a powerful punch as it strikes in the zone from Down East Maine to New Brunswick and southern Nova Scotia this weekend.
Trump seeks dismissal of N.Y. hush-money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump seeks dismissal of N.Y. hush-money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump, who is facing a civil fraud trial in New York for his business dealings, filed a motion Thursday seeking the dismissal of his Stormy Daniels-tied criminal case in the Empire State.
George Santos' former treasurer pleads guilty to federal charges in New York
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
George Santos' former treasurer pleads guilty to federal charges in New York
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The former treasurer of troubled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is expected to enter a guilty plea to federal charges on Thursday in New York.
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump cited his alleged "presidential immunity" in his first motion to dismiss special counsel Jack Smith's federal election interference case against him.
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Jeffrey McConney, the first defendant in former President Trump's New York civil business fraud case, testified Thursday that the responsibility to provide accurate financial records fell "squarely on Trump's shoulders."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement