Jan. 6, 2023 / 11:29 AM

McCarthy insists speaker deal is near as voting enters fourth day

By Simon Druker
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to reconvene Friday as Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., (R) continues his attempts to be elected as House Speaker. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to reconvene Friday as Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., (R) continues his attempts to be elected as House Speaker. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is set to reconvene Friday as the process to elect a new speaker enters its fourth day, making it the longest such process in 164 years.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has fallen short in each round of balloting in his quest to be elected House Speaker.

House Republicans held a conference call starting at 10:15 am EST Friday to discuss strategy ahead of the voting session which is scheduled to begin at noon.

McCarthy, who was first elected to Congress in 2006, insisted Thursday evening that he was making progress on a deal to win back some of his detractors and repeated that message Friday.

"We're going to make progress, we're gonna shock you!" McCarthy told reporters Friday morning as he arrived at the U.S. Capitol.

"We're going to get it done."

So far, representatives have spent 17 hours and 55 minutes in the voting process, preventing the 118th Congress from conducting any business, including the swearing in of new members.

McCarthy and his supporters continue attempts to negotiate a deal with their party's hardliners who have thus far refused to support McCarthy through 11 rounds of balloting.

"If Kevin McCarthy doesn't bow out, then he will have to live the entirety of his speakership in a straightjacket constructed by these rules that we're working on now," Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Fox News in an interview Thursday evening.

"We have zero trust in Kevin McCarthy."

Gaetz is leading a coalition of Republicans looking to ensure McCarthy does not succeed in his election bid. He also delivered a four-minute speech during Thursday's voting session where he nominated former president Donald Trump for the speaker role.

So far, 20 GOP members have continually voted against the 57-year-old. With 435 members in the House of Representatives, McCarthy can only afford to have four of his colleagues withhold their support.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., a McCarthy ally said progress is indeed being made.

"The main things we're talking about are a conservative agenda around spending and the nature of our Republican majority. That's really the crux of the conversation. And that's really the contours of it," he told CNN Friday morning.

"What I've seen over the last 36 hours is immense amount of effort to take the emotion out of this and get into the substance of the challenges."

Earlier in the week, McCarthy's failure to win marked the first time since 1923 that a speaker was not elected during the first round of balloting.

