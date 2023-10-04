Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 4, 2023 / 10:19 PM

20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government

By Sheri Walsh
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., along with 19 other Republican senators, wrote a letter Wednesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowing to block any legislation that does not relate to funding the government. The warning comes as another government shutdown threat looms next month with a dozen spending bills still to vote on. File photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 2 | Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., along with 19 other Republican senators, wrote a letter Wednesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowing to block any legislation that does not relate to funding the government. The warning comes as another government shutdown threat looms next month with a dozen spending bills still to vote on. File photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- As the threat of another government shutdown looms next month with a dozen spending bills yet to vote on, 20 Republican senators vowed Wednesday to block any legislation that does not relate to funding the government.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida warned Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in a letter signed by the GOP lawmakers, that they will not support any non-appropriations bills on the Senate floor until the government is funded.

Advertisement

"Just 44 days remain until government funding once again expires on Nov. 17th. There is no more important work for the Senate during this time than debating, amending and passing appropriations bills without resorting to a giant package dumped on the conference right before the December holiday," Scott wrote.

Scott accused Schumer of "adjourning the Senate so he can visit Communist China and push America closer to another inflation-bomb omnibus bill," in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More

The Senate is expected to recess for a state work period, starting Thursday and ending on Monday, Oct. 16.

"We passed a continuing resolution to give us time to work on spending bills that bring back fiscal sanity and accountability in Washington," Scott added. "We should stay HERE and WORK!"

In addition to Scott, the letter is signed by Sens. John Thune, John Barrasso, Joni Ernst, Shelley Moore Capito, Mike Braun, Katie Britt, Ted Budd, John Cornyn, Ted Cruz, Kevin Cramer, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, Cynthia Lummis, Roger Marshall, Eric Schmitt, Thom Tillis, Tommy Tuberville and Roger Wicker.

The senators called on Schumer to "present a plan to the Republican Conference for how you intend to pass the remaining appropriations bills and conference them with the House in a manner that respects an open amendment process and which does not end in a December omnibus spending package."

"Since 1977, Congress has only successfully completed its appropriations work of taking up, debating, amending if necessary, and passing all appropriations bills prior to the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30th four times," Scott wrote.

Advertisement

"This is unacceptable. The American people deserve better."

Latest Headlines

Gallup: 63% of Americans support establishment of third major political party
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gallup: 63% of Americans support establishment of third major political party
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans, 63%, support the establishment of a third major political party, according to a Gallup poll conducted ahead of the ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by far-right Republicans.
Biden administration announces 'life-changing' $9B in student debt relief
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden administration announces 'life-changing' $9B in student debt relief
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a new round of student loan relief Wednesday that will wipe away $9 billion in debt for 125,000 Americans, as payments restart following a three-year break during the pandemic.
MacArthur Foundation's new Genius Grant Fellows embrace creativity in art, science
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
MacArthur Foundation's new Genius Grant Fellows embrace creativity in art, science
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The MacArthur Foundation has announced the 2023 MacArthur Genius Grant Fellows, each of whom will receive an $80,000 no-strings attached grant.
'Tiger King' star Doc Antle fined $10K, avoids prison time in wildlife trafficking case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Tiger King' star Doc Antle fined $10K, avoids prison time in wildlife trafficking case
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Bhagavan Antle of Tiger King fame has been fined $10,000 and banned from owning or trading exotic animals for five years.
GM estimates UAW strike has cost carmaker $200M as walkouts reach Day 20
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GM estimates UAW strike has cost carmaker $200M as walkouts reach Day 20
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- General Motors revealed Wednesday that the ongoing strike by the powerful United Auto Workers union has cost the carmaker $200 million -- about six times what chief executive Mary Barra made in 2022.
Nancy Pelosi pays her respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Nancy Pelosi pays her respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid her respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall alongside Feinstein's family in private before a public viewing.
Chilliest weather of season forecast for Great Lakes region, Northeast
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Chilliest weather of season forecast for Great Lakes region, Northeast
The weather pattern across the Great Lakes and Northeast will suddenly switch from summerlike to autumn conditions in the coming days.
Supreme Court debates reining in disability rights lawsuits
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court debates reining in disability rights lawsuits
WASHINGTON, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case with possible ramifications for Americans with disabilities, but some justices questioned whether the it should be dropped instead.
In lawsuit against Joe Biden, Rudy Giuliani decries being called 'Russian pawn'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In lawsuit against Joe Biden, Rudy Giuliani decries being called 'Russian pawn'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday filed a defamation lawsuit against President Joe Biden, saying the president and various Biden campaign organizations made false and defamatory statements about him starting in 2020.
In comments to Senate, FAA administrator nominee Michael Whitaker stresses air safety
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
In comments to Senate, FAA administrator nominee Michael Whitaker stresses air safety
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Michael Whitaker, nominee for administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, testified before Congress on Wednesday during which he said the agency must be "ever vigilant" to prevent air crashes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump lashes out at DA as he returns to court for third day of $250 million civil fraud case
Trump lashes out at DA as he returns to court for third day of $250 million civil fraud case
Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
Ford reveals seventh offer to striking UAW workers; GM announces more layoffs
Ford reveals seventh offer to striking UAW workers; GM announces more layoffs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement