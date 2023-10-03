Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 3, 2023 / 3:24 AM

Illinois Gov. Pritzker calls on Biden to address 'untenable' migrant crisis

By Darryl Coote
J.B. Pritzker, governor of Illinois, is calling on the Biden administration to do more to address the migrant crisis. File Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI
J.B. Pritzker, governor of Illinois, is calling on the Biden administration to do more to address the migrant crisis. File Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on President Joe Biden to coordinate a federal response to address the "untenable" migrant crisis, becoming the latest influential Democrat to voice criticism of the White House's efforts to stymie the surging flow of asylum seekers to their states and cities.

The migrant crisis has been a plague of the Biden administration, which has attempted to tackle the issue from targeting corruption in South and Central American nations to implementing strict immigration policy that forces migrants and asylum seekers to apply for refuge prior to arriving at the U.S. border.

Advertisement

Despite the moves, U.S. Customs and Border Protection encounters have been on the rise, with a monthly record 304,162 encounters registered in August, according to government statistics.

In protest of the Biden administration's border policies, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2022 to bus migrants to Democratic-led states and cities, including Chicago. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also adopted a similar policy.

Advertisement

A release from Abbott's office late last month shows Texas has shipped more than 45,500 asylum seekers out of state.

Pritzker said in a three-page letter to the president Monday that in the 13 months since the first bus arrived in Abbott's "dehumanizing attempt to score political points," more than 15,000 have been transported to Chicago but the busloads are coming at increasingly higher rates, overwhelming Illinois' ability to provide them with aid, creating an untenable situation.

"Unfortunately, the welcome and aid Illinois has been providing to these asylum seekers has not been matched with support by the federal government," Pritzker said in the letter.

"Most critically, the federal government's lack of intervention and coordination at the border has created an untenable situation for Illinois."

He said Illinois has spent more than $330 million on humanitarian aid, but they are running out of accommodations, with people forced to sleep in police stations and on sidewalks.

The Democratic governor is calling on the Biden administration to implement a series of changes that start with assigning a White House employee to oversee efforts to address the border crisis and work with cities and states.

He is also asking it to waive fees for Temporary Protected Status applications, arguing they are prohibited to applicable asylum seekers to receive authorization to work, which Pritzker also asked to be expedited.

Advertisement

Increased logistical coordination and data collection as well as financial support to states, local governments and NGOs for housing, food and social services were also included in Pritzker's list of requests, among others.

"Our nation is large and resourceful. Allowing just one state to lay the burden upon a certain few states run by Democrats is untenable," he said.

"We are a nation that has welcomed immigrants and refugees since our founding, and we have done so in a bipartisan manner. It cannot be that just a few cities and states should now bear that cost of this effort alone."

Pritzker's voice now joins other prominent Democrats who have increased pressure on the Biden administration to do more to address the record numbers of asylum seekers and migrants entering the country.

Earlier this month, New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on the federal government for help as more than 116,000 asylum seekers had arrived in the city since the spring.

"New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to," he said. "I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City."

In early August, Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts declared a state of emergency due to the rising numbers of migrants and migrant families arriving in the state.

Advertisement

A White House spokesperson, in a statement to The Hill, blamed the situation on Republicans stonewalling legislative efforts to address the problem.

The spokesperson said the Biden administration has given communities $1 billion in grant funding to address the influx, but Congress needs to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

"House Republicans continue to block the reform the immigration system needs and the $4 billion we requested to address the immediate needs of [the Department of Homeland Security] to safely and humanely manage the Southwest Border and support communities across the country," the spokesperson said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

USPS unveils stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
USPS unveils stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service has unveiled a new Forever stamp honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Henry Cuellar was the victim of a carjacking Monday night in Washington, D.C., his office told UPI.
U.S. fines Stanford $2M for failing to disclose foreign research funds
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. fines Stanford $2M for failing to disclose foreign research funds
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Stanford University has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve allegations that it submitted research proposals to federal agencies without disclosing that faculty members were receiving funding from foreign sources.
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Police late Monday said a 9-year-old girl has been found "in good health" after she went missing in upstate New York over the weekend. A suspect is in custody after the girl's parents received a ransom note.
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A North Dakota state legislator and his family were killed over the weekend in a small plane crash in Utah, the state's Republican Party leadership announced Monday.
Rep. Matt Gaetz files formal motion to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rep. Matt Gaetz files formal motion to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a formal motion Monday to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his leadership post, following GOP lawmakers' recent chaotic attempts to prevent a government shutdown.
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The first day of former President Donald Trump's multimillion-dollar civil fraud trial in New York City wrapped up Monday with his former accountant testifying for the prosecution. 
Biden celebrates 'inclusion' made possible by Americans with Disabilities Act
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden celebrates 'inclusion' made possible by Americans with Disabilities Act
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Monday, calling the law a "source of opportunity, meaningful inclusion, respect and dignity."
FEMA to conduct emergency alert tests for phones, TVs on Wednesday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FEMA to conduct emergency alert tests for phones, TVs on Wednesday
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will carry out nationwide tests Wednesday afternoon in which every active mobile phone across the United States will issue a loud warning tone.
FCC fines DISH Network in 'breakthrough' space debris enforcement action
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FCC fines DISH Network in 'breakthrough' space debris enforcement action
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Monday announced a legal settlement with DISH Network, marking its first enforcement action in tackling escalating levels of orbital space debris.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement