Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 3, 2023 / 1:22 AM

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.

By Darryl Coote
Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked Monday night in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked Monday night in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Henry Cuellar was the victim of a carjacking Monday night in Washington, D.C., his office told UPI.

The Texas Democrat was parking his car Monday night when three armed men approached him and stole his vehicle, Cuellar's chief of staff Jacob Hochberg told UPI in a text message.

Advertisement

"Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement," Hochberg said in the text message, which explained that Cuellar's vehicle has since been recovered.

The carjacking occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and K Street SE in the trendy Navy Yard neighborhood of the nation's capital, according to an alert from the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, which said police are searching for three suspects.

D.C. Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to UPI's request for further information.

According to D.C. Metropolitan Police statistics, there have been 750 carjackings to date this year, of which 75% involved a firearm.

The carjacking is not the first violent crime in the city this year involving politicians or their staffers as victims.

Almost eight months ago, Rep. Angie Craig was attacked in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building in early February.

Advertisement

In March, a congressional staffer for Sen. Rand Paul suffered serious injuries in a stabbing on H Street, Northeast.

And a member of Rep. Brad Finstad's staff was attacked by an armed man near the U.S. Capitol in June.

This is a developing story.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. fines Stanford $2M for failing to disclose foreign research funds
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. fines Stanford $2M for failing to disclose foreign research funds
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Stanford University has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve allegations that it submitted research proposals to federal agencies without disclosing that faculty members were receiving funding from foreign sources.
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Police late Monday said a 9-year-old girl has been found "in good health" after she went missing in upstate New York over the weekend. A suspect is in custody after the girl's parents received a ransom note.
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A North Dakota state legislator and his family were killed over the weekend in a small plane crash in Utah, the state's Republican Party leadership announced Monday.
Rep. Matt Gaetz files formal motion to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rep. Matt Gaetz files formal motion to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a formal motion Monday to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his leadership post, following GOP lawmakers' recent chaotic attempts to prevent a government shutdown.
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The first day of former President Donald Trump's multimillion-dollar civil fraud trial in New York City wrapped up Monday with his former accountant testifying for the prosecution. 
Biden celebrates 'inclusion' made possible by Americans with Disabilities Act
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden celebrates 'inclusion' made possible by Americans with Disabilities Act
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Monday, calling the law a "source of opportunity, meaningful inclusion, respect and dignity."
FEMA to conduct emergency alert tests for phones, TVs on Wednesday
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FEMA to conduct emergency alert tests for phones, TVs on Wednesday
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will carry out nationwide tests Wednesday afternoon in which every active mobile phone across the United States will issue a loud warning tone.
FCC fines DISH Network in 'breakthrough' space debris enforcement action
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FCC fines DISH Network in 'breakthrough' space debris enforcement action
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Monday announced a legal settlement with DISH Network, marking its first enforcement action in tackling escalating levels of orbital space debris.
Religious liberty cases could land on Supreme Court docket this term
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Religious liberty cases could land on Supreme Court docket this term
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court begins its 2023 term Monday and the justices are considering which cases to hear, including some that could impact religious liberty.
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead; police kill alleged gunman
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead; police kill alleged gunman
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A suspect in a triple homicide in Philadelphia was killed by police in an exchange of gunfire, authorities said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement