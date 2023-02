Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was attacked in her Washington, D.C., apartment building, but fought her attacker and called 911, according to her chief of staff. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was assaulted in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building on Thursday, her chief of staff said. "This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington DC. Rep. Craig defends herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," reads a statement from Craig's chief of staff, Nick Coe, posted on Craig's Twitter account. Advertisement

"Rep. Craig called 9-1-1 and the assailant fled the scene. There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated," the statement continues.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries denounced the attack in a statement.

"We are all very grateful that she is safe and recovering, but appalled that this terrifying assault took place," Jeffries said.

Concerns for the safety of lawmakers have grown following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that saw a significant breach of the U.S. Capitol building, and an assault on Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband in her home last year.

In 2022, the U.S. Capitol Police investigated 7,501 threats against members of Congress.