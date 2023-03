Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Monday said one of his congressional staffers was stabbed over the weekend. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Police in Washington, D.C., on Monday said a man has been arrested on accusations of stabbing a congressional staffer for Sen. Rand Paul over the weekend. The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that 42-year-old Glynn Neal of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill on Saturday. Advertisement

Police said the attack was reported at about 5:17 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast.

"Upon arrival, members located an adult male stabbing victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries," the department said.

Though the identity of the victim was not announced, Paul confirmed in a statement to The Hill that he was a member of his staff.

"This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.," he said, adding that he is "relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested."