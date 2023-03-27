Trending
U.S. News
March 27, 2023

3 students, 3 adults, suspect killed after Nashville private school shooting

By Clyde Hughes
Police said three students and three adults were killed in a shooting at a school in Nashville on Monday. The shooter was also dead after engaging with officers. Photo courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department
March 27 (UPI) -- Nashville emergency officials Monday morning said three students and three adults were killed at a private Christian school.

Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metro Nashville Police Department said during a press conference that three adults and three students were killed in the shooting at The Covenant School. The shooter was killed after police engaged.

Aaron said the shooter was a female who "appears to be in her teens" but she had not yet been identified.

She entered the school through a side entrance armed with at least two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun and moved from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots.

Metro Police said they were called to the school where there was an active shooter. Shortly after, Nashville Fire reported it had transferred "multiple patients."

Aaron said a police officer's hand was injured by cut glass.

"I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant and the [Tennessee Department of Safety and Tennessee Highway Patrol] are assisting local law enforcement and first responders at the scene," said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Twitter. "As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation and Nashville community."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., also issued a statement and offered assistance.

"Chuck and I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville," Blackburn said on Twitter. "My office is in contact with federal, state and local officials and we stand ready to assist. Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected."

