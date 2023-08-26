Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 26, 2023 / 2:36 PM

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to talk tech on China visit

By Simon Druker
1/2
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is visiting China and is set to arrive in Beijing Sunday just as a long-standing bilateral technology between the two countries is set to expire. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is visiting China and is set to arrive in Beijing Sunday just as a long-standing bilateral technology between the two countries is set to expire. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is visiting China this weekend with technology is expected to be the prime topic as a long-standing tech agreement between the two countries is set to expire.

Raimondo is set arrive in China on Sunday and is expected to face pressure from Beijing to renew the China-U.S. Science and Technology Agreement during her four-day visit, where she will meet with senior Chinese government officials.

Advertisement

The China-U.S. deal was first signed in 1979 under then-president Jimmy Carter and has historically been renewed every five years. It serves as the umbrella agreement for the scientific relationship between the U.S. and Chinese governments, but is now opposed by Republican members of Congress, some of whom contend China uses it for military and defense purposes.

American officials have said nothing is imminent when it comes to renewing the technology agreement, which was signed by Carter and former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping.

Read More

Raimondo, the 52-year-old former governor of Rhode Island, will become the third member of President Joe Biden's cabinet to visit China since June. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to Beijing in July. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a two-day trip to China in June.

Advertisement

While her official mandate is to boost trade between the two countries, Raimondo is expected discuss a wide range of pressing issues with Chinese officials including Commerce Minister Wang Wenta, sources told the South China Morning Post.

Data security, China's anti-espionage laws and the country's ban covering the import of microchips produced by Idaho-based Micron Technology are expected to be among the most pressing topics.

The Chinese government in July said it would start limiting exports of two rare raw metals used in microchip production.

At the time, the move was widely seen as retaliation for earlier U.S. semiconductor export restrictions against Beijing, which have been a major focus under Biden's presidency.

The bans on gallium and germanium went into effect at the start of August.

"I look forward to constructive discussions on our commercial relationship, challenges faced by US businesses, and areas for potential cooperation," Raimondo told reporters Tuesday.

Latest Headlines

Franklin becomes 2nd hurricane of 2023 season; Fla. officials eye new storm
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Franklin becomes 2nd hurricane of 2023 season; Fla. officials eye new storm
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Franklin, located in the Atlantic Ocean, to a hurricane on Saturday as Florida officials kept a close eye on a new tropical system called Invest 93L.
Texas ban on therapies for trans youth will go into effect despite ongoing legal fight
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas ban on therapies for trans youth will go into effect despite ongoing legal fight
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A Texas law banning transgender youth from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy will go into effect next week after the state attorney general's office filed to block a judge's temporary injunction it.
Police: 2 injured in shooting at Chicago White Sox baseball game
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police: 2 injured in shooting at Chicago White Sox baseball game
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Shots were fired at Guaranteed Rate Field during Friday night's Chicago White Sox game against the Oakland Athletics, wounding two attendees, police confirmed.
Thousands expected to mark 60th anniversary of March on Washington
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Thousands expected to mark 60th anniversary of March on Washington
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders are marking the 60th anniversary of the historic March on Washington on Saturday with an event starting from the Lincoln Memorial.
Evacuation order lifted after naphtha chemical leak and fire at Louisiana refinery
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Evacuation order lifted after naphtha chemical leak and fire at Louisiana refinery
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Evacuations were underway Friday within 2 miles of a naphtha chemical leak and fire at a Garyville, La., Marathon petroleum refinery in St. John The Baptist Parish 40 miles west of New Orleans.
Grocery delivery service Instacart files paperwork for IPO
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Grocery delivery service Instacart files paperwork for IPO
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Instacart announced Friday that it has initiated the process of making an Initial Public Offering for its common stock. The grocery delivery service said it has filed an S-1 Form with the SEC.
F/A-18 pilot dies after ejecting from fighter jet in late-night crash
U.S. News // 1 day ago
F/A-18 pilot dies after ejecting from fighter jet in late-night crash
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The F/A-18 fighter pilot who ejected during a training flight near San Diego Thursday night has died, according to ABC News, citing an unnamed U.S. military official.
Republicans pick Houston for 2028 national political convention
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Republicans pick Houston for 2028 national political convention
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Houston will host the 2028 GOP national convention, according to Politico, citing a decision made Friday in a private meeting of Republican officials.
Consumer sentiment moved 'sideways,' but is overall upbeat, report says
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Consumer sentiment moved 'sideways,' but is overall upbeat, report says
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer sentiment in August was relatively unchanged, though optimism remains resilient despite lingering inflationary pressures, the University of Michigan reported Friday.
Fed Chair Powell: Inflation 'remains too high,' lending rates may be increased
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Fed Chair Powell: Inflation 'remains too high,' lending rates may be increased
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Inflation in the U.S. economy remains too high and lending rates may need to move higher, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a highly anticipated speech on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Joint Chiefs' Gen. Milley cites Ukrainian counteroffensive 'breakthrough'
U.S. Joint Chiefs' Gen. Milley cites Ukrainian counteroffensive 'breakthrough'
F/A-18 pilot dies after ejecting from fighter jet in late-night crash
F/A-18 pilot dies after ejecting from fighter jet in late-night crash
Franklin becomes 2nd hurricane of 2023 season; Fla. officials eye new storm
Franklin becomes 2nd hurricane of 2023 season; Fla. officials eye new storm
2 Ukrainian officials misappropriated $1.6 million, anti-corruption agency says
2 Ukrainian officials misappropriated $1.6 million, anti-corruption agency says
British Museum director resigns over missing items
British Museum director resigns over missing items
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement