Advertisement
World News
May 22, 2023 / 3:38 AM

China bans some Micron chip sales, citing nat'l security risks

By Darryl Coote
China on Monday banned some sales of Micron products amid a growing competition feud between the United States and China. File Photo by Chinese Foreign Ministry Press Office/UPI
China on Monday banned some sales of Micron products amid a growing competition feud between the United States and China. File Photo by Chinese Foreign Ministry Press Office/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- China has banned domestic companies working in the critical information security sector from buying products manufactured by U.S. firm Micron Technology, saying they pose security risks.

The announcement was made Sunday in a statement from the Cyberspace Administration of China following a network security review of Micron products that was launched in late March, seemingly in retaliation against moves taken by the United States to limit the Asian nation's access to U.S. chip technology.

Advertisement

The regulator said its review found "serious potential network security issues" with the Mircon products, which it called "a major security risk" to China's key information infrastructure supply chain and national security.

"Operators of critical information infrastructure in China should stop purchasing Micron products," the statement said without specifying what risk these products pose to China's security.

RELATED Biden blames China relations on 'silly balloon' shootdown

The announcement is expected to fray already fraught U.S.-China relations as competition between the two continues to ratchet up.

Advertisement

Amid the conflict, the United States has taken actions to limit China's involvement in the manufacturing of not only its critical infrastructure but that of its allies while also restricting Beijing's access to U.S.-made technology.

The Biden administration has targeted China's ability to both purchase and manufacture high-end computer chips while pursuing a policy to boost domestic manufacturing of semiconductors to improve its competition against China and wean its dependence on it for the increasingly necessary component.

RELATED Britain unveils $1.25 billion semiconductor strategy

U.S. officials have accused China of working to develop supercomputing capabilities to become a world leader in artificial intelligence by the end of this decade.

In October when the Biden administration enacted chip export controls on China, Thea Rozman Kendler, assistant secretary of Commerce for export, said in a statement that Beijing is using that technology to power its military modernization and to monitor, track and surveil its own citizens.

"Our actions will protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests while also sending a clear message that U.S. technological leadership is about values as well as innovation," she said.

RELATED U.N. report: Russia, China top arms suppliers to Myanmar military

Allies, such as Japan and the Netherlands, have joined in the effort, attracting the condemnation of China.

The announcement also follows the United States and its G7 allies issuing a statement affirming their joint position to push back against China's "economic coercion" and to protect "certain advanced technologies that could be used to threaten our national security."

Advertisement

The statement said they seek not to separate themselves from the Asian nation but that they recognize "the need to respond to concerns and to stand up for our core values."

U.S. President Joe Biden explained to reporters during a Sunday press conference that "that means taking steps to diversity our supply chains so we're not dependent on any one country for necessary product."

"It means protecting a narrow set of advanced technologies critical for our national security," he said.

A Micron spokesperson told BBC in a statement that they have received notice from the Chinese regulator concerning the results of its review and were "assessing our next steps."

"We look forward to continuing to engage in discussions with Chinese authorities," the spokesperson said.

Latest Headlines

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis claims victory in general elections
World News // 2 hours ago
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis claims victory in general elections
May 22 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has claimed victory in the nation's general elections, though his party fell just short of securing a majority government.
Security minister Ben Gvir says Israel 'in charge' in controversial Temple Mount visit
World News // 16 hours ago
Security minister Ben Gvir says Israel 'in charge' in controversial Temple Mount visit
May 21 (UPI) -- Israel's security minister Itamar Ben Gvir is drawing criticism following a visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday and remarks that encourage breaking a more than half-century-old agreement.
Rally held in Moldova in favor of European Union membership
World News // 12 hours ago
Rally held in Moldova in favor of European Union membership
May 21 (UPI) -- More than 70,000 people in Chisinau, Moldova rallied together on Sunday in support of the nation's candidacy for European Union membership.
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
World News // 14 hours ago
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
May 21 (UPI) -- Climate activists with the group Last Generation dumped diluted vegetable charcoal into the water of Rome's famed Trevi Fountain in Italy on Sunday, turning the water black.
Mexico prosecutors drop charges against woman who killed her rapist as he attacked her
World News // 16 hours ago
Mexico prosecutors drop charges against woman who killed her rapist as he attacked her
May 21 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Mexico have dropped charges against a woman who was found guilty of killing a man as he raped her in 2021.
Temporary cease-fire between warring forces in Sudan reached, U.S. and Saudi Arabia announce
World News // 1 day ago
Temporary cease-fire between warring forces in Sudan reached, U.S. and Saudi Arabia announce
May 20 (UPI) -- A temporary cease-fire between warring forces in Sudan has been reached, according to the United States and Saudi Arabia - which brokered the deal.
Sinn Fein set for historic gains in Northern Ireland local elections
World News // 1 day ago
Sinn Fein set for historic gains in Northern Ireland local elections
May 20 (UPI) -- Sinn Féin, considered the oldest political movement in Ireland, is set to overtake the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland elections Saturday, a move that could have consequences across Britain.
British police seek suspects in museum heist
World News // 1 day ago
British police seek suspects in museum heist
May 20 (UPI) -- Police in the British city of Sheffield are seeking suspects wanted for a "carefully planned" heist at a museum on Sunday.
Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets
World News // 1 day ago
Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets
May 20 (UPI) -- Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Saturday warned western leaders of "enormous risks" of supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.
Italian PM Meloni leaves G7 early to address worst flooding in a century
World News // 1 day ago
Italian PM Meloni leaves G7 early to address worst flooding in a century
May 20 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni left the Group of Seven Summit in Japan early to address the worst flooding Italy has experienced in a century as the situation remained critical on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
Mexico prosecutors drop charges against woman who killed her rapist as he attacked her
Mexico prosecutors drop charges against woman who killed her rapist as he attacked her
Grenade detonates at Indiana home, killing a father and injuring his two children
Grenade detonates at Indiana home, killing a father and injuring his two children
2 dead after small plane traveling to Hawaii crashes off California coast
2 dead after small plane traveling to Hawaii crashes off California coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement