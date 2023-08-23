Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 23, 2023 / 4:30 AM

Eight contenders to take stage in first GOP presidential primary debate

By Joe Fisher
1/9
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be among eight Republican presidential candidates to take the stage Wednesday in Milwaukee for the first Republican primary debate. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be among eight Republican presidential candidates to take the stage Wednesday in Milwaukee for the first Republican primary debate. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Eight presidential candidates are scheduled to take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first Republican primary debate -- but not former President Donald Trump.

The debate will be held at the Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, and is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. EDT. It is slated to air for two hours on Fox News and be co-moderated by the network's anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Advertisement

Nine candidates have qualified for the debate, but Trump, who is under indictment in four jurisdictions, said he will not participate.

To make the stage, candidates needed to tally at least 40,000 unique donors and poll at 1% in at least three national polls or two national polls and one early-voting state poll by the end of the day on Monday.

Read More

Onstage, candidates will be given 1 minute to answer questions posed by the moderators and 30 seconds to respond to follow-up questions or comments. There will be no opening statements, but candidates will have 45 seconds to deliver closing statements.

Advertisement

Trump announced earlier this week on social media that he will not debate, citing "legendary" poll numbers that he said show him 46 points ahead of his Republican competitors.

Trump will instead appear in a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson, which is expected to be released on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday. Carlson left Fox News in April in the wake of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former producer and the network settling a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

The eight other candidates will use the debate to present their cases for the nomination: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The debate will be the first time a majority of the Republican candidates have shared a venue since the Republican Party of Iowa Lincoln Dinner in July. Christie was the only candidate who did not attend that event.

The Republican candidates returned to Iowa for the state fair over the last two weeks, making their pitches at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox and in sit-down conversations with Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Advertisement

Christie was again the only candidate to miss it, though Trump did not take part in any of the scheduled events. Instead he made a solo appearance, briefly walking around the fairgrounds for about an hour on Aug. 12.

Each candidate has attempted to carve out an alternative to Trump's vision for the GOP.

Consistent among them is their displeasure with the state of the economy, immigration and the national debt under Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trafficking of the drug fentanyl has also been an oft-cited topic among the candidates.

Hutchinson was the latest candidate to qualify for the debate, reaching 40,000 unique donors on Sunday. He marked qualifying by riding the Slingshot ride at the Iowa State Fair.

"I made you a promise. I said that if you all helped me reach the debate stage, I would ride the Slingshot at the Iowa State Fair," Hutchinson tweeted. "A deal is a deal and I keep my promises."

Advertisement

GOP presidential candidates on campaign trail

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa on July 28. Iowa holds its caucus on January 15. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Baltimore man sentenced to 15 months over Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Baltimore man sentenced to 15 months over Jan. 6 attack
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Baltimore man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for being a member of the mob of pro-Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.
U.S. hits Chinese officials with entry bans over forced assimilation of Tibetan children
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. hits Chinese officials with entry bans over forced assimilation of Tibetan children
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is imposing punitive measures against Chinese officials, banning them from entering the United States on accusations of being involved in the forced assimilation of more than 1 million Tibetan ch
Biden to attend next month's G20 summit in New Delhi as Harris heads to Jakarta
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to attend next month's G20 summit in New Delhi as Harris heads to Jakarta
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will attend next month's G20 Leaders' summit in New Delhi, India, as Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Jakarta, Indonesia to attend ASEAN.
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Mark Meadows, the last White House chief of staff for former President Donald Trump, has asked a federal court to block his arrest Friday in the Georgia election case.
Meta's Threads due on desktop in 'next few days'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Meta's Threads due on desktop in 'next few days'
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Threads, Meta's newest social media platform since Instagram and Facebook, will arrive on the web and desktop computers this week.
Deluge of rain expected as Tropical Storm Harold pushes west across Texas, Mexico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Deluge of rain expected as Tropical Storm Harold pushes west across Texas, Mexico
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- As much as 6 inches of rain is expected in south Texas, with as much as 10 inches forecast for Mexico, as Tropical Storm Harold hits the region.
UPS workers overwhelmingly approve 5-year contract, end strike threat
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
UPS workers overwhelmingly approve 5-year contract, end strike threat
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- UPS drivers and package sorters overwhelmingly approved a new five-year contract on Tuesday, averting a strike that threatened to put the brakes on deliveries.
U.S. tidal flooding breaks records as El Niño forecast to bring even more in 2024
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. tidal flooding breaks records as El Niño forecast to bring even more in 2024
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- High tide flooding along the East and West coasts of the United States reached record highs in eight locations over the past year as El Niño is expected to push record tidal flooding into 2024.
Former mayor of Humacao, Puerto Rico, sentenced to prison in bribery scheme
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former mayor of Humacao, Puerto Rico, sentenced to prison in bribery scheme
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The ex-mayor of Humacao, Puerto Rico, was sentenced to three year and one month in prison Tuesday for his role in a bribery and kickback scheme involving municipal contracts.
Federal court rules in favor of Michigan man who refused to host same-sex weddings
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal court rules in favor of Michigan man who refused to host same-sex weddings
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Federal court has ruled in favor of the owner of a Charlotte Michigan apple orchard that was barred from the East Lansing Farmer's Market for refusing to host same sex wedding ceremonies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia
British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
Tenn. House adopts strict rules, no debate on gun policy in special session
Tenn. House adopts strict rules, no debate on gun policy in special session
IBM sells The Weather Channel and other digital assets after seven-year hold
IBM sells The Weather Channel and other digital assets after seven-year hold
Realtors: Home sales collapse, falling 16% year-over-year as rate hikes bite
Realtors: Home sales collapse, falling 16% year-over-year as rate hikes bite
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement