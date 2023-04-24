Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 24, 2023 / 1:05 PM

Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement

By Clyde Hughes
Fox News host Tucker Carlson, left, laughs as he spends time with former President Donald Trump at LIV Golf Bedminster Invitational in 2022. Fox News announced Carlson's departure from the network on Monday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Fox News host Tucker Carlson, left, laughs as he spends time with former President Donald Trump at LIV Golf Bedminster Invitational in 2022. Fox News announced Carlson's departure from the network on Monday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Fox News announced that its top opinion show host Tucker Carlson has agreed to leave the network with his final show already airing this past Friday.

The stunning announcement comes on the heels of Fox News settling a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. The voting machine company had accused Fox and its leading hosts such as Carlson of peddling falsehoods about them after the 2020 presidential election.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Carlson dedicated his entire show to former President Donald Trump, who has in large part continued to spread disinformation about Dominion in his complaints over the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," Fox News said in a brief statement on Monday. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

RELATED Conservative commentator Larry Elder announces 2024 bid for White House

Fox News said that Fox News Tonight will air at 8 p.m., EDT, starting on Monday on an interim basis lead by " rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named."

Advertisement

Carlson, who has long served as a leading national conservative voice while on CNN and Fox News, is under the spotlight for a lawsuit filed by his former show producer Abby Grossberg, who charged he created a misogynistic and discriminatory workplace culture.

Grossberg, who was eventually fired by Fox after filing the lawsuit, also claimed the network coerced her to provide a misleading deposition in the Dominion trial and defend an offensive text from Carlson about her.

RELATED Fox boss drops defamation suit against Crikey after Dominion settlement

Carlson has led Tucker Carlson Tonight since 2016 and signed a new deal with Fox News two years ago that extended his brand into podcasts and a series called Tucker Carlson Originals on the network's streaming service.

RELATED Fox News vs. Dominion tests limits of First Amendment protections

Latest Headlines

Alabama sheriff's office to pay $2M in sex harassment of female corrections workers
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Alabama sheriff's office to pay $2M in sex harassment of female corrections workers
April 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced on Monday a $2.02 million settlement on civil rights complaints made by female corrections officers at the Mobile County Metro Jail in Alabama.
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon says he's 'stunned' to be let go from network
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon says he's 'stunned' to be let go from network
April 24 (UPI) -- CNN host Don Lemon said in a tweet on Monday that he has been let go by the network after 17 years. The shocking development left Lemon stunned.
Supreme Court rejects climate bids from oil and gas companies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court rejects climate bids from oil and gas companies
April 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided against allowing climate lawsuits filed against some of the biggest oil companies in the world to move out of state and local courts and into the federal level.
Suspect in fatal Apple Store crash remains free on bail ahead of trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect in fatal Apple Store crash remains free on bail ahead of trial
April 24 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man facing a second-degree murder charge after crashing his vehicle into an Apple Store, will remain free on bail while awaiting trial, a judge ruled Monday.
Chicago Fed survey: U.S. economy performed 'well below trend' in March
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chicago Fed survey: U.S. economy performed 'well below trend' in March
April 24 (UPI) -- The outlook on new hires, along with the perception of the economy in general, is on the decline, survey results from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago show.
GasBuddy: Retail gasoline prices may have peaked
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GasBuddy: Retail gasoline prices may have peaked
April 24 (UPI) -- With crude oil prices on the decline due to concerns about an economic slowdown, retail gasoline prices are moving lower for the first time in weeks, data Monday show.
Susan Rice to leave role as White House domestic policy adviser
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Susan Rice to leave role as White House domestic policy adviser
April 24 (UPI) -- Susan Rice is stepping down from her role as domestic policy adviser to President Joe Biden, the White House confirmed Monday.
Disney launches second round of layoffs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Disney launches second round of layoffs
April 24 (UPI) -- Disney began a second wave of layoffs Monday as it is expected to have cut its workforce by 4,000 employees at the end of the week.
Biden welcomes expelled Tennessee lawmakers to White House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden welcomes expelled Tennessee lawmakers to White House
April 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet Monday with three Tennessee Democrats, including two Black lawmakers who were briefly expelled from the state legislature for leading a protest over gun violence in the state Capitol.
Jury selection begins in 2018 Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting federal trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jury selection begins in 2018 Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting federal trial
April 24 (UPI) -- Jury selection will begin Monday in the federal trial of Robert Bowers, the man accused of walking into a Jewish synagogue in 2018 and killing 11 worshippers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh arrested in India
Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh arrested in India
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
Australia plans largest military overhaul since WWII amid growing China threat
Australia plans largest military overhaul since WWII amid growing China threat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement