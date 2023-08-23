Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 23, 2023 / 7:46 AM

2 ex-Georgia GOP leaders surrender in Donald Trump election case

By A.L. Lee
Fulton County Sheriff deputies guard the Fulton County Courthouse and Justice Center as former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case could surrender at any time before a Friday deadline. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Two more co-defendants in the Georgia election fraud case against former President Donald Trump surrendered early Wednesday as the deadline approached for 19 alleged GOP co-conspirators to turn themselves in.

Former Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer and alleged fake elector Cathy Latham surrendered to the Fulton County Jail and were released on $75,000 bond.

Georgia bail bondsman Scott Hall and attorney John Eastman on Tuesday became the first of Trump's 18 co-defendants to surrender on state charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia.

Republican elector and state Sen. Shawn Still also surrendered and was released on a $10,000 signature bond.

Meanwhile, Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows asked a federal judge to block District Attorney Fani Willis from seeking his arrest if he fails to surrender by Friday's deadline.

All 19 defendants are charged under Georgia's anti-racketeering law, including Rudy Giuliani, who served as Trump's personal lawyer during his final days as president and faces 13 charges.

Trump is expected to surrender on Thursday -- more than two years after a violent mob stormed Congress to disrupt certification of Joe Biden's election and keep Trump in office after he lost the vote but falsely claimed the process was rigged.

Latham, former chairwoman of the Republican Party in Coffee County, Ga., faces a dozen charges related to her alleged role as a phantom elector in the conspiracy.

In court papers filed Monday, Shafer claimed he and the other Republican electors who tried to falsely certify Trump as the winner in Georgia had acted on orders from the former president.

Shafer is one of 16 Republican electors accused of meeting a month after the 2020 election at the Capitol in Atlanta and signing a document that falsely declared Trump the winner in Georgia.

Also among them was Latham, who is accused of a litany of crimes -- including racketeering, conspiracy to defraud the state, impersonating a public officer, forgery, criminal attempt to file false documents, false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

According to court documents, Latham hired forensic experts a month after the election to come in and inspect the computers at Coffee election headquarters, where sensitive personal data and election files were compromised in a futile attempt to prove election fraud.

