U.S. News
Aug. 21, 2023 / 5:32 PM

Trump agrees to $200K bond in Georgia election interference case

By Don Jacobson
Former President Donald Trump has agreed to bond being set at $200,000 in his Georgia election interference case, according to court documents filed Monday. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Former President Donald Trump has agreed to bond being set at $200,000 in his Georgia election interference case, according to court documents filed Monday. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has agreed to bond being set at $200,000 in his Georgia election interference case, according to court documents filed Monday.

The bond amount as well as a list of strict conditions of Trump's release on bail are outlined in a three-page order issued by Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee and signed by District Attorney Fani Willis and three of Trump's attorneys.

Trump and 18 others were charged by Willis last week of "joining a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome" of Georgia's 2020 U.S. presidential election results, in which President Joe Biden narrowly defeated the Republican incumbent.

The former president was indicted on 13 counts ranging from violating the state's racketeering act to conspiring to file false documents, and has until noon on Friday voluntarily surrender or face arrest.

Two of his co-defendants in the case, attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, on Monday each agreed to a $100,000 bond.

Among the conditions outlined in Trump's bail agreement is a requirement that he "shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice."

The condition is likely referring to the former president's demonstrated willingness to use social media posts to influence or intimidate potential witnesses involved in the legal cases now pending against him.

Shortly before his indictment on the Georgia charges, for instance, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to warn former Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan against testifying against him, writing, "He shouldn't. I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia."

Chesebro's attorney Scott Grubman told ABC News his client will surrender for processing at the Fulton Country Jail before the Friday deadline.

He and Eastman are charged with being key architects of the plan to use fake Trump electors in several battleground states. Both face several counts relating to forgery and making false statements in the efforts to overturn the election in Georgia.

Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University Law School in California, also faces an additional charge for filing a federal court case in Georgia that falsely claimed thousands of people had voted illegally.

