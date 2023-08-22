Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 22, 2023 / 10:21 AM

1st Donald Trump co-defendant in Ga. election case surrenders to Fulton County Jail

By Joe Fisher
1/4
Former President Donald Trump says he will surrender to face charges in the Georgia election case on Thursday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Former President Donald Trump says he will surrender to face charges in the Georgia election case on Thursday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The first of former President Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Fulton County, Ga., election case surrendered to the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday.

Scott G. Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman, was arrested on seven charges related to his involvement in tampering with voting systems in Coffee County, Ga.: two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, one count of conspiracy to defraud the state or political subdivision and a violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Hall, 58, is a former president of the Georgia Association of Professional Bondsmen. He has a bond agreement of $10,000 and was expected to be released after being processed.

Trump, who is seeking the GOP nomination for re-election in 2024, agreed Monday to a $200,000 bond and said he would surrender on Thursday.

Read More

Trump must comply with a list of terms to honor the agreement, including making no threats against his co-defendants, witnesses or the community. Trump has been accused of making threats on social media to prosecutors and judges in cases against him in Georgia, New York and Washington.

All defendants in the Georgia case have until noon on Friday to voluntarily surrender at the Fulton County Jail, which is open 24 hours a day.

Other co-defendants include Trump's former attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, as well as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro -- also co-defendants in the case -- each agreed Monday to $100,000 bonds.

The 19 defendants are charged in a scheme to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 presidential election in which Democart Joe Biden won.

In a social media post on Monday announcing his plans to surrender, Trump criticized District Attorney Fani Willis and said the case against him is brought at Biden's behest.

