Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2023 / 9:17 PM

Lawmakers divided over latest Trump indictment

By Sheri Walsh
1/6
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is challenging former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, applauded the indictment saying "anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States." Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is challenging former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, applauded the indictment saying "anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States." Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were quick to respond to Tuesday's news that former President Donald Trump had been indicted for a third time. Reaction was mostly split along party lines.

Democrats supported the four federal charges, alleging Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election and played a role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Republicans blasted the indictment as partisan justice.

Advertisement

"Everyone in America could see what was going to come next: DOJ's attempt to distract from the news and attack the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, President Trump," Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"House Republicans will continue to uncover the truth behind Biden Inc. and the two-tiered system of justice," McCarthy added, referring to recent investigations into the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries issued a joint statement Tuesday, calling the indictment a "culmination" of events following the capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

"The third indictment of Mr. Trump illustrates in shocking detail that the violence of that day was the culmination of a months-long criminal plot led by the former president to defy democracy and overturn the will of the American people," Schumer and Jeffries said.

"This indictment is the most serious and most consequential thus far and will stand as a stark reminder to generations of Americans that no one, including a president of the United States, is above the law."

RELATED Judge denies Donald Trump legal request to end Georgia election interference probe

Other Democrats expressed their support for the charges, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who called for the indictment to play out "through the legal process, peacefully and without any outside interference."

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, who was the impeachment manager during Trump's second impeachment trial, wrote on X that the indictment sends a warning.

"I'm glad to see that Donald Trump has been indicted for his role in trying to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and for stoking the failed coup of Jan. 6, 2021," Castro said. "If he gets away with it, others will try the same in the years ahead. The world is watching."

Advertisement

While President Joe Biden -- who is running for re-election in 2024 --has not commented on the indictment, Trump's campaign blasted the charges as election interference in a post on Truth Social.

"This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 presidential election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins," Trump's campaign wrote in a statement.

Even Trump's Republican challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, called the charges partisan, as other challengers -- including Nicki Haley and Chris Christie -- have yet to comment.

"One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law," DeSantis, who is running second behind Trump, wrote on X. "No more excuses -- I will end the weaponization of the federal government."

But former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also running for the Republican nomination in 2024, disagreed in a post on X.

"Today's indictment serves as an important reminder," Pence said. "Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States."

Advertisement

Read More

Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election Ex-Michigan GOP attorney general nominee charged with voting machine tampering

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been criminally indicted for a third time with special counsel Jack Smith bringing charges in Washington alleging a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.
Ex-Michigan GOP attorney general nominee charged with voting machine tampering
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-Michigan GOP attorney general nominee charged with voting machine tampering
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Last year's Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general and a former state lawmaker are facing criminal charges in an alleged plot to access voting machines after the 2020 presidential election.
CVS Health to lay off 5,000 employees
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CVS Health to lay off 5,000 employees
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- CVS Health is laying off 5,000 employees in what the company describes as a cost-saving measure, according to a memo from CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch.
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- New Jersey Lieutenant Gov. Sheila Oliver died Tuesday at age 71, one day after the governor's office announced that she had been hospitalized and was "unable to discharge the duties of acting governor."
Marine sanctuary visitors will benefit from $50M in upgrades at 6 U.S. sites
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Marine sanctuary visitors will benefit from $50M in upgrades at 6 U.S. sites
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration have designated $50 million to upgrade six national marine sanctuaries, the NOAA announced Tuesday.
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The descendants of Henrietta Lacks announced on Tuesday that they have reached a confidential settlement with the biotech company Thermo Fisher over the use of cancer cells taken from her without her permission in 1951.
Ford picks up the pace on F-150 Lightning assembly after plant overhaul
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ford picks up the pace on F-150 Lightning assembly after plant overhaul
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ford said Tuesday it was on pace to triple the production capacity of its electric F-150 Lightning vehicle after a six-week retooling and expansion project at a Michigan plant.
U.S. job openings in June were the lowest in more than a year
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. job openings in June were the lowest in more than a year
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. policies aimed at slowing the economy appear to be taking effect, with a federal report Tuesday showing the number of job openings in June fell to its lowest in more than a year.
Amazon expands Amazon Clinic remote health service to all 50 states
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Amazon expands Amazon Clinic remote health service to all 50 states
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon is expanding its remote health program, the company announced Tuesday. The program, dubbed Amazon Clinic, was introduced in November and according to the company, the service has 96% customer satisfaction.
Missouri prepares to execute man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Missouri prepares to execute man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Missouri man will be executed by lethal injection Tuesday for the 2002 kidnapping and murder of a 6-year-old girl while defense attorneys sought clemency in a last-ditch appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Alabama Republicans blast decision to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado
Alabama Republicans blast decision to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
'Potential mass shooting' thwarted at Memphis Hebrew school
'Potential mass shooting' thwarted at Memphis Hebrew school
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement