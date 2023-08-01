Breaking News
Donald Trump indicted by grand jury in 2020 election probe
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2023 / 5:55 PM

Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election

By Joe Fisher
1/6
Then-President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at the Ellipse in Washington on January 6, 2021, urging them to march on the Capitol. A violent riot ensued at the Capitol as Congress met to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Then-President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at the Ellipse in Washington on January 6, 2021, urging them to march on the Capitol. A violent riot ensued at the Capitol as Congress met to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has returned an indictment in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A judge immediately sealed the indictment, and little information about the case was revealed. No information was given about other defendants, though six unindicted co-conspirators were mentioned.

Advertisement

CNN reported the judge also approved a summons for the unidentified defendant or defendants to appear in court.

The unprecedented indictment is the second federal one the former president is facing and marks the third time he has been criminally indicted.

RELATED Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes

The indictment follows a months-long grand jury investigation into Trump's role in gathering supporters and inciting them to storm the Capitol to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

After news of the indictment broke, Trump released a statement on his Truth Social platform, calling the indictment "reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes."

He went on to say he "always followed the law and the Constitution."

Advertisement

Five people died as a result of the clash between law enforcement and Trump supporters at the Capitol, and many more were injured. The U.S. Justice Department has brought charges against more than 1,000 people related to their actions on and around Jan. 6.

Many members from extremist, anti-government and White supremacists groups have been charged with seditious conspiracy, including Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes.

Dozens of witnesses have testified before the grand jury in Washington, from high-ranking players in the Trump administration, including former Vice President Mike Pence, to low-level aides.

RELATED Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner

Read More

Trump faces additional charges in special counsel's classified documents case

Latest Headlines

CVS Health to lay off 5,000 employees
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CVS Health to lay off 5,000 employees
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- CVS Health is laying off 5,000 employees in what the company describes as a cost-saving measure, according to a memo from CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch.
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- New Jersey Lieutenant Gov. Sheila Oliver died Tuesday at age 71, one day after the governor's office announced that she had been hospitalized and was "unable to discharge the duties of acting governor."
Marine sanctuary visitors will benefit from $50M in upgrades at 6 U.S. sites
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Marine sanctuary visitors will benefit from $50M in upgrades at 6 U.S. sites
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration have designated $50 million to upgrade six national marine sanctuaries, the NOAA announced Tuesday.
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The descendants of Henrietta Lacks announced on Tuesday that they have reached a confidential settlement with the biotech company Thermo Fisher over the use of cancer cells taken from her without her permission in 1951.
Ford picks up the pace on F-150 Lightning assembly after plant overhaul
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ford picks up the pace on F-150 Lightning assembly after plant overhaul
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ford said Tuesday it was on pace to triple the production capacity of its electric F-150 Lightning vehicle after a six-week retooling and expansion project at a Michigan plant.
U.S. job openings in June were the lowest in more than a year
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. job openings in June were the lowest in more than a year
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. policies aimed at slowing the economy appear to be taking effect, with a federal report Tuesday showing the number of job openings in June fell to its lowest in more than a year.
Amazon expands Amazon Clinic remote health service to all 50 states
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Amazon expands Amazon Clinic remote health service to all 50 states
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon is expanding its remote health program, the company announced Tuesday. The program, dubbed Amazon Clinic, was introduced in November and according to the company, the service has 96% customer satisfaction.
Missouri prepares to execute man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Missouri prepares to execute man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Missouri man will be executed by lethal injection Tuesday for the 2002 kidnapping and murder of a 6-year-old girl while defense attorneys sought clemency in a last-ditch appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. limits Hungary's participation in visa waiver program
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. limits Hungary's participation in visa waiver program
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sharply limited Hungary's participation in a visa waiver program, citing security issues caused by years of relaxing citizenship policies under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
U.S. sanctions Bosnian Serb officials accused of undermining Dayton Accords
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Bosnian Serb officials accused of undermining Dayton Accords
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States has slapped sanctions on four high-level Bosnian Serb officials, as the Biden administration continues to punish those it accuses of undermining the peace agreement that ended the bloody Bosnian War.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Alabama Republicans blast decision to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado
Alabama Republicans blast decision to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado
'Potential mass shooting' thwarted at Memphis Hebrew school
'Potential mass shooting' thwarted at Memphis Hebrew school
Contact with NASA's Voyager 2 probe severed by technical glitch
Contact with NASA's Voyager 2 probe severed by technical glitch
Russia says skyscraper damaged in Moscow drone raid
Russia says skyscraper damaged in Moscow drone raid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement