Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election

Then-President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at the Ellipse in Washington on January 6, 2021, urging them to march on the Capitol. A violent riot ensued at the Capitol as Congress met to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has returned an indictment in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A judge immediately sealed the indictment, and little information about the case was revealed. No information was given about other defendants, though six unindicted co-conspirators were mentioned. Advertisement

CNN reported the judge also approved a summons for the unidentified defendant or defendants to appear in court.

The unprecedented indictment is the second federal one the former president is facing and marks the third time he has been criminally indicted.

The indictment follows a months-long grand jury investigation into Trump's role in gathering supporters and inciting them to storm the Capitol to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

After news of the indictment broke, Trump released a statement on his Truth Social platform, calling the indictment "reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes."

He went on to say he "always followed the law and the Constitution."

Five people died as a result of the clash between law enforcement and Trump supporters at the Capitol, and many more were injured. The U.S. Justice Department has brought charges against more than 1,000 people related to their actions on and around Jan. 6.

Many members from extremist, anti-government and White supremacists groups have been charged with seditious conspiracy, including Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes.

Dozens of witnesses have testified before the grand jury in Washington, from high-ranking players in the Trump administration, including former Vice President Mike Pence, to low-level aides.