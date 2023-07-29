U.S., Australia declare alliance 'never stronger' at Brisbane conference

1/5

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attend a press conference after the Australia-US Ministerial Consultations in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday. Photo by Darren England/EPA-EFE

"The principals determined that the Unbreakable Alliance between the United States and Australia has never been stronger -- and that the Alliance remains a partnership of strategic interest rooted in common values and a common determination to preserve stability, prosperity, and peace," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

Austin was accompanied on the trip by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the two met with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Penny Wong.

The two countries will also continue to align their military cooperation through enhanced joint exercises and expanded rotations of U.S. assets to Australia.

U.S. President Joe Biden in March announced a deal with both Australia and Britain to help construct a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. The agreement is aimed at countering growing Chinese naval aggression in the Pacific.

The Royal Australian Navy's submarine fleet is exclusively made up of diesel-electric guided missile subs, some of which are due to be retired in the coming years.

American military officials will help enhance capabilities at two northern Australian bases while beginning work at two new airfields.

"The principals further expressed concern about the People's Republic of China's excessive maritime claims that are inconsistent with international law and unilateral actions that have raised tensions in the region," Wong's office said in a statement Saturday.

"We're also thrilled to announce that we're taking steps to enable Australia to maintain, repair and overhaul critical U.S.-sourced munitions," Austin said during the conference.

Blinken during the meeting also pushed back against Australia's attempt to curtail American efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Assange, an Australian citizen, has been held in a London prison since 2019 as he fights extradition to the United States over criminal charges under the Espionage Act for leaking U.S. military secrets.

Assange lost his latest appeal in June to block the extradition.

Blinken said the United States does not comment on extradition proceedings but did confirm Australian officials raised the issue during talks.

