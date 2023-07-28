General Abdourahmane Tchiani declares himself Niger's leader after coup

1/2

Protesters torched vehicles outside the headquarters of the Nigerien Party for Democracy on Thursday as Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, who led a coup against the elected president, declared himself the nation's leader on Friday. Photo by Issifou Djibo/EPA-EFE

July 28 (UPI) -- Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, who led Niger's presidential guards, declared himself leader of the country Friday after seizing and deposing the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. Tchiani, who has commanded the presidential guard since 2011, said in a televised address that the military took over the government by force due to economic insecurity and corruption. Advertisement

On Niger state television with a banner behind him reading "president of the national council for the preservation of the fatherland" Tchiani said the coup was to "preserve our homeland" amid alleged poor economic and social governance.

According to the BBC, Bazoum was held captive by his guards and is currently believed to be in good health.

The military coup leaders warned against any foreign military intervention as France refused to recognize the military coup leaders, declaring that Bazoum is the head of state.

"President Mohamed Bazoum, democratically elected by the people of Niger, is the only President of the Republic of Niger. France does not recognize the authorities that emerged from the military coup led by General Tchiani," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "We reiterate in the strongest terms the international community's clear demand for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and democratically elected civilian power."

The EU said that it condemns the Niger coup in "the strongest possible terms."

The past days' events constitute a serious attack on stability and democracy in Niger...this seizure of power by force is in complete violation of the democratic principles that underpin the management of political power in the region."

The Niger military officers who staged the coup said, "We reassure the national and international community regarding respect for the physical and moral integrity of the deposed authorities in accordance with the principles of human rights."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement he, "condemns in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace and stability in Niger."

The Niger coup follows similar actions in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso in recent years.