July 29, 2023 / 9:57 AM

2 children among 9 injured in Russian missile strike on Dnipro high-rise

By Don Jacobson
A damaged administrative building is shown after a Russian missile attack Friday in Dnipro, central Ukraine. At least 9 people injured, including two children, as a result of the attack. Photo by Arsen Dzodzaiev/EPA-EFE
A damaged administrative building is shown after a Russian missile attack Friday in Dnipro, central Ukraine. At least 9 people injured, including two children, as a result of the attack. Photo by Arsen Dzodzaiev/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- Two teenage children were among the nine people injured during a Russian missile attack on a high-rise residential building in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the region's administrator said Saturday.

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said in an update posted on Telegram that a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were among the injured following the attack, which happened around 8:30 p.m. local time Friday evening.

"Already nine people were injured in the missile attack on Dnipro with two children among them: 14 and 17 years old," Lysak said in the post. "They have aquabarotrauma. Two 20-year-old girls have the same diagnosis."

He added that five more people, identified as men aged 18 to 53, as well as a 77-year-old woman sustained lacerations in the attack.

Russian missiles struck the top floor of a large residential tower block, which was almost completely destroyed in the strike, the BBC reported.

A nearby building used by the SBU, Ukraine's security services, was also hit in the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed while condemning the assault as "Russian missile terror."

The Ukrainian leader said he held talks with the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service and the military administration head in the wake of the incident.

"We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people," he said. "This bastard will answer. We will do everything for the sake of justice."

Later Saturday, Zelensky visited special operations forces in the Donetsk region near the long-besieged town of Bakhmut where he took part in a national day of recognition for the elite fighting units and their efforts against Russian invaders.

"They are always at the hottest areas of the front, on the most responsible, special tasks," the president said. "And now is the same -- near Bakhmut, I came to them. I thanked the guys for their strength and heroism, for their professionalism, and their extremely professional defense of Ukraine."

War in Ukraine: a look back at the year after Russian invasion

Ukrainian demonstrators rally in Kyiv on February 12, 2022 to show unity amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI | License Photo

