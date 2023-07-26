Trending
July 26, 2023 / 1:11 AM

Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction

By Darryl Coote
A judge on Tuesday voided the conviction of Bowe Bergdahl, an American soldier who was captured during the War in Afghanistan and held hostage by the Taliban for five years. File Photo Courtesy of the U.S. Army/UPI
July 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge has voided the 2017 court-martial conviction of Bowe Bergdahl due to conflicts of interest of the judge presiding over the case. The decision could pave the way for a potential second trial of the former U.S. Army sergeant who was held captive five years by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Bergdahl pleaded guilty on Oct. 16, 2017, to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy and sentenced the next month by Judge Jeffery Nance to dishonorable discharge and to forfeit $10,000 in pay over leaving his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

In his ruling Tuesday, Judge Reggie Walton of the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia vacated all judgements against Bergdahl after Oct. 16, 2017, which is when Bergdahl pleaded guilty and the date that Nance had applied to be an immigration judge under then-President Donald Trump who had repeatedly criticized the former Taliban captive as a traitor who deserved the death penalty.

Walton said that while the Justice Department was not involved in the court-martial proceedings, Trump, the ultimate authority of the agency who would determine Nance's application for immigration judge, had shown that he had interest in the case's outcome.

He continued that the court concludes that based on Nance's application to an execute branch position that any reasonable person could deduce that the judge's impartiality was jeopardized.

"This case presents a unique situation where the military judge might be inclined to appeal to the president's expressed interest in the plaintiff's conviction and punishment when applying for the immigration judge position," Walton wrote in his 63-page ruling.

He added that while Nance should have disclosed his job application as potential grounds for his disqualification from the case, the court does not state there was actual bias in his ruling only that the facts present "an appearance of partiality," which is enough of a reason to side with Bergdahl.

RELATED Ex-Marine freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner exchange wounded in Ukraine

"Consequently, the judgment of the military judge regarding the plaintiff's court-martial is rendered void," he said.

Bergdahl was captured by a Taliban-aligned group of guerrilla fighters after he left his base in Afghanistan around midnight June 29, 2009. He said he was captured as he was attempting to reach leadership to report poor conditions within his unit.

He remained the Taliban's captive five years, and his release was secured late May 2014 as part of a prisoner exchange involving five Taliban members being held at the controversial Guantanamo Bay prison camp in Cuba.

Latest Headlines

Final defendant in 'deeply cruel' dogfighting network sentenced to 46 months
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Final defendant in 'deeply cruel' dogfighting network sentenced to 46 months
July 26 (UPI) -- The last of seven defendants, prosecuted following a federal investigation into a dogfighting network in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly four years in prison.
VA reviews possible link between toxic exposures, certain cancers in service members
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
VA reviews possible link between toxic exposures, certain cancers in service members
July 25 (UPI) -- The Veterans Affairs Department is investigating whether service members who suffer from acute leukemias, chronic leukemias and multiple myeloma outside of the head and neck, were exposed to toxins.
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
July 25 (UPI) -- Three Marines were found dead over the weekend inside a car parked at a North Carolina convenience store, authorities said Tuesday as they investigate the deaths.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cuts presidential campaign staff by more than a third
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cuts presidential campaign staff by more than a third
July 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has cut more than a third of his presidential campaign staff to "streamline operations," as campaign advisers confirmed Tuesday that 38 jobs were eliminated across several departments.
Federal judge blocks Biden policy to stem flow of migrants at southern border
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Biden policy to stem flow of migrants at southern border
July 25 (UPI) -- A policy that turns back illegal immigrants who do not first apply for asylum from their home country has been blocked by a federal judge in what has been considered a blow to the administration of President Joe Biden.
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
July 25 (UPI) -- The Senate Finance Committee is investigating $158 million, paid to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by billionaire and Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, for tax and estate planning advice.
New federal rule aims to push private insurers to expand mental health care
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
New federal rule aims to push private insurers to expand mental health care
July 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has proposed new federal rules that would force private health insurers to increase coverage for mental health services for millions of Americans who lack care.
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
July 25 (UPI) -- A House Democrat has introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for dozens of grievances, including displaying graphic images of Hunter Biden during a congressional hearing last week.
In designating memorials, Biden says Emmett Till still inspires 'fight for justice'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In designating memorials, Biden says Emmett Till still inspires 'fight for justice'
July 25 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden signed a proclamation designating three national memorials for Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, Tuesday.
UPS, Teamsters reach tentative agreement on new contract
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
UPS, Teamsters reach tentative agreement on new contract
July 25 (UPI) -- UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Wednesday that they have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement just days before their current contract was to expire.
