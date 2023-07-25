Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 25, 2023 / 5:29 PM

Ex-Marine freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner exchange wounded in Ukraine

By Patrick Hilsman
A former U.S. Marine who was held for three years in Russia before being exchanged in April 2022, Trevor Reed (seen in Capitol Hill lawmakers' sign, 2021) has been wounded fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, according to the State Department. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A former U.S. Marine who was held for three years in Russia before being exchanged in April 2022, Trevor Reed (seen in Capitol Hill lawmakers' sign, 2021) has been wounded fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, according to the State Department. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen and former Marine who was detained in Russia in 2019 before being released in an April 2022 prisoner exchange, has been wounded while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, according to the State Department.

Trevor Reed, 30, was arrested in 2019 for allegedly attacking a Russian police officer and sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said, "We are aware that Trevor Reed was injured while participating in fighting in Ukraine."

Patel said Reed "was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the U.S. government," and that he "has been transported to Germany and he is receiving medical care."

RELATED Brittney Griner lands in U.S. after prisoner exchange with Russia

Patel warned that U.S. citizens who fight for Ukraine face extreme risks.

"As I indicated, we have been incredibly clear warning American citizens, American nationals not to travel to Ukraine, let alone participating in fighting," Patel said.

"Since the begging of this war, we have warned that U.S. citizens who traveled to Ukraine, especially with the purpose of participating in fighting there, that they face significant risks, including the risk of capture or death or physical harm," Patel added.

Advertisement

When Reed was sentenced in 2020, the U.S. government denounced the case against him as "preposterous."

"Today, U.S. citizen Trevor Reed was convicted in a Russian court following a trial in which the prosecution's case and the evidence presented against Mr. Reed were so preposterous that they provoked laughter in the courtroom. Even the judge laughed," then-U.S. Ambassador to Russia John J. Sullivan said in a statement at the time.

Ultimately Reed was exchanged for convicted cocaine smuggler Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a U.S. court in 2011.

RELATED Former Marine Trevor Reed released after 3 years in Russia as part of prisoner swap

Read More

Biden: Abducted American journalist Austin Tice is being held by Syria

Latest Headlines

Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
World News // 6 hours ago
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
July 25 (UPI) -- The Russian government said Tuesday it was "impossible" for it to return to a deal allowing the free shipment of grain from Ukraine amid the war.
Two pilots killed as firefighting plane crashes while battling Greek wildfires
World News // 6 hours ago
Two pilots killed as firefighting plane crashes while battling Greek wildfires
July 25 (UPI) -- Wildfires throughout Greece have led a firefighting aircraft crashing on Tuesday on the Greek island of Evia, officials said.
Jill Biden says U.S. 'proud' to rejoin UNESCO in Paris speech
World News // 8 hours ago
Jill Biden says U.S. 'proud' to rejoin UNESCO in Paris speech
July 25 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden praised the work of UNESCO in Paris on Tuesday in a speech to the organization that the United States left during the Trump administration.
China dismisses Foreign Minister Qin Gang after just seven months in the job
World News // 9 hours ago
China dismisses Foreign Minister Qin Gang after just seven months in the job
July 25 (UPI) -- China dismissed Foreign Minister Qin Gang just seven months after being appointed to the post, state media reported Tuesday.
Kevin Spacey arrives for deliberations in sexual misconduct trial
World News // 9 hours ago
Kevin Spacey arrives for deliberations in sexual misconduct trial
July 25 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey arrived at London's Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday as a British jury started deliberations on his fate as a nearly month-long trial drew to a close.
Strengthening Typhoon Doksuri closing in on the Philippines
World News // 10 hours ago
Strengthening Typhoon Doksuri closing in on the Philippines
A strengthening typhoon churning in the western Pacific Ocean is barreling toward the Philippines before it takes aim at Taiwan, Hong Kong and parts of southern China.
United Nations begins transferring oil from FSO Safer in Red Sea
World News // 10 hours ago
United Nations begins transferring oil from FSO Safer in Red Sea
July 25 (UPI) -- The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that work is underway to transfer one million barrels of oil off the supertanker FSO Safer to other vessels.
Study: July heat waves 'virtually impossible' without worsening climate change
World News // 10 hours ago
Study: July heat waves 'virtually impossible' without worsening climate change
July 25 (UPI) -- Extreme heat and blistering temperatures across the globe this month are a likely sign of worsening climate change, according to new analysis by World Weather Attribution.
IAEA discovers mines near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant
World News // 10 hours ago
IAEA discovers mines near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant
July 25 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency says mines its inspectors found near the site perimeter of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant are a breach of safety standards.
TSMC announces $2.9 billion investment in advanced chip plant in Taiwan
World News // 11 hours ago
TSMC announces $2.9 billion investment in advanced chip plant in Taiwan
July 25 (UPI) -- The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company announced a $2.87 billion investment into a new chip packaging plat, citing growth in the fast-evolving artificial intelligence market.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement