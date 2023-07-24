Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 24, 2023 / 11:17 PM

Arkansas man sentenced for beating police officer with flagpole on Jan. 6

By Darryl Coote
Peter Francis Stager has been sentenced to 52 months behind bars for beating a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the Capitol building. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department
Peter Francis Stager has been sentenced to 52 months behind bars for beating a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the Capitol building. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department

July 24 (UPI) -- A U.S. federal judge on Monday sentenced an Arkansas man to more than four years behind bars for beating a prone police officer with a flagpole during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol building.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced 44-year-old Peter Francis Stager of Conway, Ark., to 52 months' imprisonment, 36 months' supervised release and restitution of $2,000, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

Stager -- who was facing a slew of charges connected to the beating of the officer, identified only as B.M., and the Capitol siege -- had pleaded guilty in mid-February to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

B.M., a Washington, D.C., Metropolitan police officer, was working his evening shift on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of then-President Donald Trump supporters attacked the joint session of Congress in a failed attempt to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as the 46th president of the United States.

RELATED Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard

During the siege, B.M. was ordered to assist in protecting the Capitol alongside other uniformed law enforcement officers from hundreds of rioters who had assembled near an archway that led to the Lower West Terrace entrance of the building.

Advertisement

Several rioters grabbed B.M. and dragged him down a flight stairs where he was forced into a prone position and beaten about the head and body.

The criminal complaint against Stager states that he was among those who beat the vulnerable police officer.

RELATED Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago

Prosecutors in the court document pointed to video evidence showing that a bearded Stager had "climbed the stairs while holding a flagpole with a United States flag affixed to it and used the pole to repeatedly strike B.M. while B.M. remained prone on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building."

They said he hit B.M. with the pole at least three times.

In a second video from that day that was retrieved by prosecutors, Stager is captured saying, "Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor," referring to lawmakers inside the Capitol.

RELATED Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio

"Death is the only remedy for what's in that building," he said, according to the criminal complaint.

Stager was identified by the FBI after receiving a tip from a confidential source who said they recognized the Arkansan in the two videos of the siege that had been published to Twitter.

The Arkansan was named among nine defendants charged in an indictment concerning the beating of B.M., who was hit with a baton, a crutch and a flagpole.

Advertisement

According to the Justice Department, more than 1,000 people have been arrested on charges related to the siege of the Capitol building, including nearly 350 accused of assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Latest Headlines

Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
July 24 (UPI) -- The body of a one-time White House chef described as "beloved" by former President Barack Obama was recovered in Massachusetts after he went missing while paddleboarding, police said Monday.
Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
July 24 (UPI) -- Carlee Russell, whose 48-hour disappearance earlier this month sparked a nationwide manhunt, has admitted her claims of being kidnapped were a hoax, Alabama police said Monday.
DOJ sues Texas, demands removal of anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DOJ sues Texas, demands removal of anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
July 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Monday filed a civil complaint against the state of Texas and its Republican governor, Greg Abbott, over his use of migrant-deterring buoys in the Rio Grande.
Kelly Ayotte joins crowded slate of New Hampshire gubernatorial hopefuls
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kelly Ayotte joins crowded slate of New Hampshire gubernatorial hopefuls
July 24 (UPI) -- Kelly Ayotte, who served in the U.S. Senate until 2016, announced her bid for governor on Monday, entering an already busy race to succeed outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu.
USDA awards $33M for agricultural research at historically Black universities
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
USDA awards $33M for agricultural research at historically Black universities
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it is awarding $33 million to more than a dozen historically Black universities to expand their teaching, research and extension capacities. 
National monuments to honor civil-rights legacy of Emmett Till, his mother
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
National monuments to honor civil-rights legacy of Emmett Till, his mother
July 24 (UPI) -- Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley will be honored with three national monuments in Illinois and Mississippi.
IRS says it no longer will make unannounced visits to taxpayers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
IRS says it no longer will make unannounced visits to taxpayers
July 24 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced a significant policy update on Monday, ending unannounced visits by officers.
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
July 24 (UPI) -- Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez is in critical but stable condition Monday after suffering a life-threatening injury while trying to take his own life near Tampa, Fla., authorities said.
Shuwanza Goff first Black woman named White House director of Legislative Affairs
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Shuwanza Goff first Black woman named White House director of Legislative Affairs
July 24 (UPI) -- Former House floor director Shuwanza Goff made history on Monday when she became the first Black woman to serve as White House Director of Legislative Affairs.
Coast Guard searching off Fla. for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Coast Guard searching off Fla. for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
July 24 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard says it is searching for a man who went overboard from a Carnival Cruise Line ship in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast during the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
Tens of thousands protest in Israel after passage of controversial judicial reforms
Tens of thousands protest in Israel after passage of controversial judicial reforms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement