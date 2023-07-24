Arkansas man sentenced for beating police officer with flagpole on Jan. 6

Peter Francis Stager has been sentenced to 52 months behind bars for beating a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the Capitol building. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department

July 24 (UPI) -- A U.S. federal judge on Monday sentenced an Arkansas man to more than four years behind bars for beating a prone police officer with a flagpole during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol building. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced 44-year-old Peter Francis Stager of Conway, Ark., to 52 months' imprisonment, 36 months' supervised release and restitution of $2,000, the Justice Department said in a statement. Advertisement

Stager -- who was facing a slew of charges connected to the beating of the officer, identified only as B.M., and the Capitol siege -- had pleaded guilty in mid-February to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

B.M., a Washington, D.C., Metropolitan police officer, was working his evening shift on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of then-President Donald Trump supporters attacked the joint session of Congress in a failed attempt to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as the 46th president of the United States.

During the siege, B.M. was ordered to assist in protecting the Capitol alongside other uniformed law enforcement officers from hundreds of rioters who had assembled near an archway that led to the Lower West Terrace entrance of the building.

Several rioters grabbed B.M. and dragged him down a flight stairs where he was forced into a prone position and beaten about the head and body.

The criminal complaint against Stager states that he was among those who beat the vulnerable police officer.

Prosecutors in the court document pointed to video evidence showing that a bearded Stager had "climbed the stairs while holding a flagpole with a United States flag affixed to it and used the pole to repeatedly strike B.M. while B.M. remained prone on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building."

They said he hit B.M. with the pole at least three times.

In a second video from that day that was retrieved by prosecutors, Stager is captured saying, "Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor," referring to lawmakers inside the Capitol.

"Death is the only remedy for what's in that building," he said, according to the criminal complaint.

Stager was identified by the FBI after receiving a tip from a confidential source who said they recognized the Arkansan in the two videos of the siege that had been published to Twitter.

The Arkansan was named among nine defendants charged in an indictment concerning the beating of B.M., who was hit with a baton, a crutch and a flagpole.

According to the Justice Department, more than 1,000 people have been arrested on charges related to the siege of the Capitol building, including nearly 350 accused of assaulting or impeding law enforcement.