Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 25, 2023 / 2:12 PM

Cities, states focus infrastructure funds on water, road, Internet upgrades

By Joe Fisher
1/7
Construction workers begin repairing the section of Interstate 95 that collapsed after a truck accident in Philadelphia on June 17. File Photo by Laurence Kesterston/UPI
Construction workers begin repairing the section of Interstate 95 that collapsed after a truck accident in Philadelphia on June 17. File Photo by Laurence Kesterston/UPI | License Photo

CLIVE, Iowa, July 25 (UPI) -- State, county and city leaders across the United States are prioritizing projects to improve roads, repair bridges, remove lead water lines and deliver high-speed Internet to underserved communities with funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

President Joe Biden has highlighted some of the marquee projects to receive funding during his "Investing in America" tour, such as the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel replacement.

Advertisement

But there are many more projects coming, and some of the most impactful ones don't get ribbon cuttings.

"The intent is to address our aging infrastructure," Keith Pugh, American Public Works Association president, told UPI. "We've got some failing grades in our infrastructure. There's a lot of maintenance that needs to take place."

RELATED Biden visits Philly Shipyard, touts creation of 'American' construction projects

Crumbling roads, bridges

When Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, on Nov. 15, 2021, the American Society of Civil Engineers reported that more than 45,000 bridges and 1 in every 5 miles of roadway were in poor condition.

Advertisement

Traffic congestion, particularly in major metropolitan areas, remains a disruptive issue for daily commuters. Los Angeles leads the nation with an average of more than 7 hours of traffic congestion per day, according to the Department of Transportation. Seattle, Portland, Ore., Washington, Denver and San Francisco average more than 6 hours per day.

RELATED Joe Biden in S.C.: 'Bidenomics' investing in restoring American dream

Congestion is worsened by the diminishing quality of roads. This also adds to the average cost of car repairs. In New York, drivers spend an estimated $625 a year due to driving on more than 7,000 miles of highway that is in poor condition.

Failing and inequitably built infrastructure also creates health crises. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates there are 6 million to 10 million lead water service lines in the United States. Exposure to lead poisoning can create irreversible health problems.

About $10 billion will reach New York's state, county and municipal governments. But with its broad array of needs, there will always be a need for more federal and state funding. The state's water infrastructure, including drinking water and wastewater, is in perhaps the most need of updating, Infrastructure Coordinator Minelly De Coo said.

RELATED Infrastructure grants pump $1.7B into cleaner, American-built buses

"The state of our water infrastructure is so severe that there isn't enough money at the federal or state level to do all of the work that needs to be done," De Coo told UPI.

Advertisement

Coordinating spending

As of May 26, California, Texas and New York have received the most announced funding through the infrastructure law, according to the General Services Administration.

California has received $20.1 billion, with about 75% going to transportation projects. Texas has received $15.2 billion and about 83% of its announced projects are related to transportation. New York has received $10.9 billion and allocated 82% to transportation.

Funding has been allocated to all states and U.S. territories, including American Samoa, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

With the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden administration recommended that all states and territories appoint an infrastructure coordinator to ensure each state can obtain and appropriately use its grant.

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu was appointed the federal infrastructure coordinator.

About 60% of the funding goes directly to states for the state government to administer.

Clean energy, disaster mitigation

The infrastructure law authorizes several categories of funding related to disaster mitigation and emergency assistance. It expands the eligibility for federal-aid highway programs to include transportation resilience, including the $7.3 billion Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation Program. It authorizes $3.37 billion for wildfire risk reduction through fiscal year 2026 and $6.7 billion for flood mitigation assistance through FEMA.

Advertisement

An additional $1 billion has been added to the Disaster Relief Fund and $1 billion will be used through fiscal year 2025 for a grant program to help state and tribal governments address cybersecurity threats.

Jackson Wright, Louisiana's infrastructure coordinator, told UPI that his state faces tremendous infrastructure challenges due to the threats from climate change.

Climate-related projects are a priority for Gov. John Bel Edwards. Of the $4.4 billion announced for the state, $920 million is being used for the resilience of infrastructure, $385 million for clean energy and the power grid, $92 million for environmental remediation and $77 million for electric vehicle charging, according to the state infrastructure dashboard.

"We have been very active in pursuing many grant programs, including both competitive and formula grants in the Grid Innovation Program for hardening our infrastructure," Wright said. "After Hurricane Ida, there was a long power outage here due to issues with the grid. We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to be innovative in that space."

Among those innovations is the HALO Hydrogen Hub, a three-state energy project that Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma have partnered on. An application for funding has been submitted but the reward has not yet been announced. Hydrogen hub projects are eligible to receive up to $1.25 billion in federal funding.

Advertisement

The HALO Hub would be built throughout the three states with the intention of ultimately connecting to a national hydrogen network.

"This is an extension of Louisiana's ongoing efforts in diversifying the makeup of our energy sources and ensuring an economically and environmentally balanced approach to cleaner use of traditional fuels and transition to new potential energy sources," Edwards said in a statement.

Along the Gulf of Mexico, Louisiana has several infrastructure resilience projects in the works, such as the $25 million project to raise more than 8 miles of Highway 1 between Leeville and Golden Meadow, which will create a safer evacuation route in the case of a hurricane and flooding.

M. Leon Berrett, associate director for the Salt Lake County Public Works Department, said his county in Utah faces the potential for a drinking water crisis should it experience an earthquake. Many of its largest water lines cross the Wasatch Fault. If those water lines are broken, the city could be without clean water for months.

"There's a big push to create more funding to make those water lines more resilient," Berrett told UPI. "We're also looking at other underground utilities that sometimes get neglected.

Equitable building plans

Advertisement

How and where infrastructure spending has historically been dispersed has created inequities, particularly in communities and neighborhoods that are largely populated with minority groups, as well as tribal nations. The Biden administration launched the Justice40 Initiative to direct 40% of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities, including infrastructure funds.

De Coo said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to secure as much funding as possible to undo the past wrongs of infrastructure buildout, tailoring funding to communities that have been underinvested in.

The state is especially focused on delivering clean water and providing quality broadband service. De Coo said that while Internet providers will claim that most residences have access to service, for many it is unreliable or unaffordable.

"We know the private sector is going to go where the money is and there's nothing wrong with that," she said. "That's where we strongly feel that the government has to come in and ensure that these communities aren't left behind."

Last month, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that New York would receive $670 million to expand high-speed Internet.

"New York, under Governor Hochul's leadership, is leading the charge to get all New Yorkers the equitable access to the Internet they deserve, and this major federal investment will help finally give our communities the support they need to succeed in the 21st century," Schumer said in a statement.

Advertisement

De Coo has been waiting to see the Interstate 81 Viaduct Project come to light since her days as a young engineering intern collecting traffic data in Syracuse 15 years ago.

When the I-81 raised viaduct was built in 1966, it notoriously cut through historically Black neighborhoods and created a physical divide between communities. With it came an audible and visible nuisance that fell into disrepair..

Not all have been in favor of the $2.25 billion project to create a "Community Grid" that will reconnect the neighborhoods that were divided by the viaduct. An organization called Renew 81 For All unsuccessfully challenged the plans in court, citing environmental concerns.

The New York Civil Liberties Union, in an amicus brief, supported the project after holding forums to speak with hundreds of residents of the area.

"This is ensuring that we are again undoing the wrongs of the past in how we've invested in our infrastructure," De Coo said.

Louisiana lists 380 areas in the state as disadvantaged. Wright said Edwards has been "intentional" about focusing funding on those areas in alignment with the Justice40 Initiative.

"The governor often talks about this investment being once in a generation," Wright said. "He recognizes this is an opportunity to provide good jobs and to promote Louisiana-based, minority-owned and disadvantaged businesses. The benefits of this tremendous federal investment is not just felt by building new roads but by providing good jobs."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

UPS, Teamsters reach tentative agreement on new contract
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
UPS, Teamsters reach tentative agreement on new contract
July 25 (UPI) -- UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Wednesday that they have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement just days before their current contract was to expire.
Ron DeSantis uninjured after car crash in Tennessee
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ron DeSantis uninjured after car crash in Tennessee
July 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was uninjured after a minor car crash while traveling to a fundraising event in Chattanooga, Tenn., authorities and his campaign team said.
New federal rule aims to push private insurers to expand mental health care
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New federal rule aims to push private insurers to expand mental health care
July 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has proposed new federal rules that would force private health insurers to increase coverage for mental health services for millions of Americans who lack care.
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
July 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested an 83-year-old former pastor last week for the murder of an 8-year-old girl who was killed nearly 50 years ago.
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
July 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida are asking for the public's help in its investigation of human remains found last week in three separate suitcases.
Arkansas man sentenced for beating police officer with flagpole on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Arkansas man sentenced for beating police officer with flagpole on Jan. 6
July 24 (UPI) -- A U.S. federal judge on Monday sentenced an Arkansas man to more than four years behind bars for beating a prone police officer with a flagpole during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol building.
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
July 24 (UPI) -- The body of a one-time White House chef described as "beloved" by former President Barack Obama was recovered in Massachusetts after he went missing while paddleboarding, police said Monday.
Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
July 24 (UPI) -- Carlee Russell, whose 48-hour disappearance earlier this month sparked a nationwide manhunt, has admitted her claims of being kidnapped were a hoax, Alabama police said Monday.
DOJ sues Texas, demands removal of anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
DOJ sues Texas, demands removal of anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
July 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Monday filed a civil complaint against the state of Texas and its Republican governor, Greg Abbott, over his use of migrant-deterring buoys in the Rio Grande.
Kelly Ayotte joins crowded slate of New Hampshire gubernatorial hopefuls
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Kelly Ayotte joins crowded slate of New Hampshire gubernatorial hopefuls
July 24 (UPI) -- Kelly Ayotte, who served in the U.S. Senate until 2016, announced her bid for governor on Monday, entering an already busy race to succeed outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement