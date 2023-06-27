Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2023 / 12:35 AM

Infrastructure grants pump $1.7B into cleaner, American-built buses

By Sheri Walsh
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced nearly $1.7 billion in grants to build more than 1,700 buses with American parts and labor, more than doubling the number of zero-emission transit buses on the roads. Photo courtesy of Iowa City Transit
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced nearly $1.7 billion in grants to build more than 1,700 buses with American parts and labor, more than doubling the number of zero-emission transit buses on the roads. Photo courtesy of Iowa City Transit

June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced nearly $1.7 billion in grants to build more than 1,700 buses with American parts and labor, more than doubling the number of zero-emission transit buses on the roads.

The funding announced Monday is the second bus grant package, provided by the Biden administration's more than $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, bringing the government's total clean transit investment to $3.3 billion.

Advertisement

"Buses take millions of people where they need to go every day. Today, we're happy to announce $1.7 billion in bus grants to help transit agencies buy 1,700 buses and modernize fleets and bus depots," the Federal Transit Administration announced in a tweet Monday.

Advertisement

"Every day, over 60,000 buses in communities of all sizes take millions of Americans to work, school and everywhere else they need to go," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

"Today's announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country."

Among those areas to receive bus grants in 2023 are King County Metro Transit in Seattle, Wash., which will receive $33.5 million to buy 30 battery-electric buses and charging equipment.

RELATED Nova Bus to phase out U.S. manufacturing, refocus on Canada

"Metro will be using $33.5 million in federal funding to purchase battery-electric buses. The 30 vehicles will be used to help in our transition to a green future that meets King County's environmental and social justice goals," King County Metro tweeted Monday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will receive $29.3 million to help 10 transit agencies buy dozens of low- or no-emission buses to replace older vehicles, and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will receive $104 million to convert its Lorton, Va., bus garage to a fully electric facility and buy approximately 100 battery-electric buses.

Advertisement

"Metro awarded $104 million federal grant to support the transition to zero-emission buses at Cinder Bed Road Bus Division," Metro Forward tweeted Monday.

Iowa City, Iowa, was awarded nearly $23.3 million to buy four electric buses to replace older diesel vehicles, while the Seneca Nation of Indians in Western New York received $5.9 million in federal funds for buses and facilities in the Salamanca area.

"The Seneca Nation is now in the fast lane for a new one-stop regional transit hub," Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

In addition to investing in transit, the awards will also benefit American workers. The zero-emission bus grants include millions of dollars in funding for workforce programs to train internal combustion mechanics to become electric motor technicians.

Read More

Joe Biden announces $40B to boost high-speed Internet across U.S. Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses

Latest Headlines

Diwali to become public school holiday in New York City
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Diwali to become public school holiday in New York City
June 27 (UPI) -- Diwali, a five-day Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, will become a public school holiday in New York City.
Ford to lay off salaried workers, engineers to cut costs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ford to lay off salaried workers, engineers to cut costs
June 26 (UPI) -- Ford Motor confirmed Monday it will lay off salaried workers and engineers in the United States and Canada this week as part of the automaker's restructuring plan to cut billions in costs.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
June 26 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called on a federal judge to dismiss Disney's lawsuit against him.
Dr. Anthony Fauci to become professor at Georgetown University
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci to become professor at Georgetown University
June 26 (UPI) -- Infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, will become a Distinguished University Professor next month at Georgetown's medical school.
Idaho to seek death penalty against Bryan Kohberger in fatal student stabbings
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Idaho to seek death penalty against Bryan Kohberger in fatal student stabbings
June 26 (UPI) -- Idaho state attorneys filed a notice Monday that they intend to seek the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students.
Joe Biden announces $40B to boost high-speed Internet across U.S.
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Joe Biden announces $40B to boost high-speed Internet across U.S.
June 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Monday the allocation of $40 billion in federal funds to be distributed to states in an effort to expand high-speed Internet to every part of the country by 2030.
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
June 26 (UPI) -- State attorney William Gladson announced Monday that Susan Lorincz has been charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault.
John B. Goodenough, inventor of the lithium-ion battery, dies at 100
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
John B. Goodenough, inventor of the lithium-ion battery, dies at 100
June 26 (UPI) -- John B. Goodenough, known for developing the lithium-ion battery in 1980, died on Sunday, a month shy of his 101st birthday.
Congressional Democrats introduce bill for federal ban of conversion therapy
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Congressional Democrats introduce bill for federal ban of conversion therapy
June 26 (UPI) -- Democrats Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., introduced the Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act, a bill to ban conversion therapy at the federal level.
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court dropped a case over a lower court opinion that opened the door for a small group of House members to sue the government for records tied to the Washington, D.C., hotel once owned by Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin
Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
Joe Biden announces $40B to boost high-speed Internet across U.S.
Joe Biden announces $40B to boost high-speed Internet across U.S.
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement