Infrastructure grants pump $1.7B into cleaner, American-built buses

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced nearly $1.7 billion in grants to build more than 1,700 buses with American parts and labor, more than doubling the number of zero-emission transit buses on the roads. Photo courtesy of Iowa City Transit

June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced nearly $1.7 billion in grants to build more than 1,700 buses with American parts and labor, more than doubling the number of zero-emission transit buses on the roads. The funding announced Monday is the second bus grant package, provided by the Biden administration's more than $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, bringing the government's total clean transit investment to $3.3 billion. Advertisement

"Buses take millions of people where they need to go every day. Today, we're happy to announce $1.7 billion in bus grants to help transit agencies buy 1,700 buses and modernize fleets and bus depots," the Federal Transit Administration announced in a tweet Monday.

"Every day, over 60,000 buses in communities of all sizes take millions of Americans to work, school and everywhere else they need to go," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

"Today's announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country."

Among those areas to receive bus grants in 2023 are King County Metro Transit in Seattle, Wash., which will receive $33.5 million to buy 30 battery-electric buses and charging equipment.

"Metro will be using $33.5 million in federal funding to purchase battery-electric buses. The 30 vehicles will be used to help in our transition to a green future that meets King County's environmental and social justice goals," King County Metro tweeted Monday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will receive $29.3 million to help 10 transit agencies buy dozens of low- or no-emission buses to replace older vehicles, and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will receive $104 million to convert its Lorton, Va., bus garage to a fully electric facility and buy approximately 100 battery-electric buses.

"Metro awarded $104 million federal grant to support the transition to zero-emission buses at Cinder Bed Road Bus Division," Metro Forward tweeted Monday.

Iowa City, Iowa, was awarded nearly $23.3 million to buy four electric buses to replace older diesel vehicles, while the Seneca Nation of Indians in Western New York received $5.9 million in federal funds for buses and facilities in the Salamanca area.

"The Seneca Nation is now in the fast lane for a new one-stop regional transit hub," Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

In addition to investing in transit, the awards will also benefit American workers. The zero-emission bus grants include millions of dollars in funding for workforce programs to train internal combustion mechanics to become electric motor technicians.