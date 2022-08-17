Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 1:21 AM

Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses

By Darryl Coote
Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses
North Carolina's city of Asheville said it was awarded $4.2 million to buy six hybrid buses and three replacement batteries for vehicles already part of their fleet. Photo courtesy of City of Asheville/Release

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said it is nearly doubling the number of zero-emission buses on U.S. roads with a single year's funding.

The Federal Transit Administration on Tuesday announced $1.66 billion in grants to transit agencies and local and state governments nationwide to invest in 150 bus fleets and facilities, equalling about 1,800 new buses of which 1,100 will use zero-emission engines.

Advertisement

"With today's awards, we're helping communities across America -- in cities, suburbs and rural areas alike -- purchase more than 1,800 new buses, and most of them are zero-emissions," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

The funding comes from President Joe Biden's more than $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that he signed into law in November that injects funds to rebuild roads, bridges and rails while addressing the climate crisis.

RELATED Biden signs bill to fight climate change, lower drug prices, reduce federal deficit

For transportation, the bill includes $5.5 billion in funding over the next five to replace deficient transit vehicles with zero-emissions vehicles.

The FTA said it selected 150 projects from the 530 proposals totally some $7.72 billion in requests it had received.

Some of the larger grants will see the New York transit authority receive $116 million to cover 230 electric buses and the Los Angeles County authority get $104.1 million to buy 160 electric buses

Advertisement

Funds are also going to smaller communities.

Officials for the North Carolinian city of Asheville said it had been awarded $4.2 million that will allow them to buy six hybrid buses to replace existing hybrid buses that have been in service since 2010 and three replacement batteries for other vehicles already part of their fleet.

In Hawaii, the Department of Transport said grants worth a combined $35 million were awarded to the counties of Hawaii, Kauai and Maui so they can purchase 21 alternative energy and low-emission buses. Honolulu also secured an additional $20 million for new buses, though the specific number and what type were not specified.

RELATED DOT proposed stricter rules for airlines involving passenger refunds

"These competitive grants will benefit many thousands of residents and visitors to those islands," Jade Butay, director of the Hawaii Department of Transportation, said in a statement.

On Tuesday, FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez called public transit in all forms "a great equalizer" and that the infrastructure law "gives more Americans access to the opportunities that transit creates, more often, in more places."

"These investments also help us meet our goals of cutting transportation emissions, creating good-paying American manufacturing jobs and helping America's transit workers prepare for new vehicle technology," she said.

Advertisement

Read More

New York congestion plan could toll drivers up to $23 per trip

Latest Headlines

Gov. Wolf signs EO to ban conversion therapy in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gov. Wolf signs EO to ban conversion therapy in Pennsylvania
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Tuesday effectively banning so-called conversion therapy in the state in an effort to protect its LGBTQ residents from the controversial practice.
Liz Cheney projected to lose Wyoming primary
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Liz Cheney projected to lose Wyoming primary
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Two states hold primary elections on Tuesday, and both will include ballots for two moderates who voted to hold Donald Trump accountable for inciting the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Interior Department has announced it will cut water supplies from the Colorado River to six neighboring states and Mexico after talks failed on a new water conservation plan.
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Keller, Texas, schools are removing 41 books that were challenged last year within the district, including the Bible, "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison and a version of Anne Frank's "The Diary of a Young Girl."
Retired UPI reporter Philip Newman dead at 91
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Retired UPI reporter Philip Newman dead at 91
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Philip Newman, a retired United Press International journalist, died following a bout with COVID-19, his wife told UPI. He was 91 years old.
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges.
Judge sets hearing on unsealing Mar-a-Lago search affidavit for Thursday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge sets hearing on unsealing Mar-a-Lago search affidavit for Thursday
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Florida judge announced a hearing for Thursday on unsealing an affidavit detailing the justification of the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Biden signs bill to fight climate change, lower drug prices, reduce federal deficit
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden signs bill to fight climate change, lower drug prices, reduce federal deficit
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, calling it one of the "most significant laws in our history," which pours billions into fighting climate change, enhancing healthcare and mitigating rising prices.
Dow rises 239 points, posts fifth-straight winning day
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dow rises 239 points, posts fifth-straight winning day
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 239 points Tuesday, posting gains for the fifth consecutive session.
10-year-old boy's leg partially amputated in Florida shark attack
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
10-year-old boy's leg partially amputated in Florida shark attack
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A 10-year-old boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys and had one of his legs partially amputated, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
FBI: 84 minors rescued in operation targeting sex trafficking
FBI: 84 minors rescued in operation targeting sex trafficking
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
6 injured by gunfire outside hospital's emergency room in Memphis
6 injured by gunfire outside hospital's emergency room in Memphis
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement