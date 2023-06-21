Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2023 / 4:25 PM

Nova Bus to phase out U.S. manufacturing, refocus on Canada

By Patrick Hilsman
Electric bus manufacturer Nova Bus announced Wednesday it will shut down its U.S. manufacturing facility in New York and refocus on Canada. Photo Courtesy of Nova Bus
Electric bus manufacturer Nova Bus announced Wednesday it will shut down its U.S. manufacturing facility in New York and refocus on Canada. Photo Courtesy of Nova Bus

June 21 (UPI) -- Electric bus company Nova Bus announced Wednesday it will end its vehicle production in the United States by 2025 and refocus its efforts around its facilities in Canada's Quebec province, where the company is based.

The company is a member of the Volvo group and is a significant player in environmentally friendly transportation.

Advertisement

"This strategic decision to end bus production in the U.S. by 2025 was made after evaluating its profitability, which was experiencing continued financial losses over the years," said Nova Bus board of directors chairperson Anna Westerberg.

The company's Plattsburgh, N.Y., facility will be phased out, with the company expecting production to continue until the first quarter of 2025.

RELATED GM joins rival Ford in partnering with Tesla for EV charging

Nova Bus President Ralph Acs said, "although this strategic decision is a difficult one, by changing our business model with a focus on Canada, we will improve profitability and secure our long-term competitiveness."

The company said the change will "gradually affect full-time positions at Nova Bus, by 2025."

"We will do the utmost to support our employees, many of whom have been employed for numerous years," Acs said. "We will work together with our sister Volvo companies, surrounding businesses, local authorities, and communities to support our people in finding new employment opportunities."

Advertisement

New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones said the decision comes as a shock.

"Nova Bus leaving Plattsburgh is devastating news for the North Country and my heart goes out to the 350+ employees who call Nova Bus home," Jones told WCAX-TV. "Between the ancillary companies and the transportation manufacturing hub, there is truly no doubt that this will have a huge impact on our communities and our region."

RELATED Hyundai takes 55% of hydrogen vehicle market in Q1

Read More

Switching to zero-emission vehicles could save 90,000 lives by 2050, report suggests

Latest Headlines

Court records: DNA on crime-scene evidence matches that of suspect Bryan Kohberger
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Court records: DNA on crime-scene evidence matches that of suspect Bryan Kohberger
June 21 (UPI) -- Samples taken from an Idaho murder scene last year contain a match to DNA taken from the cheek of suspect Bryan Kohberger, according to court documents.
Indian Prime Minister Modi celebrates 'unity of mind and body' with U.N. yoga session
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Indian Prime Minister Modi celebrates 'unity of mind and body' with U.N. yoga session
June 21 (UPI) -- The Ninth International Day of Yoga took place on Wednesday, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part with hundreds of others outside of U.N. headquarters in New York.
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
June 21 (UPI) -- GOOD Meat, the meat division of Eat Just, and UPSIDE announced Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for the companies to sell cultivated meat in the U.S.
Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate
June 21 (UPI) -- Democrats in the House and Senate said Wednesday they reintroduced the Equality Act to offer legal protections for the LGBTQ+ community.
PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing
June 21 (UPI) -- U.S. senators invited executives from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and Saudi Public Investment Fund to testify as part of a hearing, examining the parties' agreement to join forces, the elected officials said Wednesday.
VA sets up hotline for reporting sexual assault, harassment at agency
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
VA sets up hotline for reporting sexual assault, harassment at agency
June 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs has set up a hotline for people to report sexual assault or harassment at facilities run by the agency.
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for new AI regulatory framework
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for new AI regulatory framework
June 21 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., outlined a new effort on Wednesday to regulate artificial intelligence, calling on his colleagues to join him.
Report says IRS improved processing time of tax returns, refunds in 2023
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report says IRS improved processing time of tax returns, refunds in 2023
June 21 (UPI) -- Taxpayers' experiences for the 2023 filing season generally improved as the Internal Revenue Service processed returns and issued refunds more quickly than in the past, the National Taxpayer Advocate service said.
FTC files complaint against Amazon for deceptive tactics
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FTC files complaint against Amazon for deceptive tactics
June 21 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint Wednesday against Amazon, alleging the company tricked customers into enrolling in its Prime subscription service and made it difficult to cancel subscriptions.
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
June 21 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito went on a luxury fishing trip 15 years ago with a billionaire Republican donor whose hedge fund was the subject of several high court rulings in which Alito never recused himself.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
California restaurant to pay workers $140,000 for hiring fake priest to coerce confessions
California restaurant to pay workers $140,000 for hiring fake priest to coerce confessions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement