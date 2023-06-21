Nova Bus to phase out U.S. manufacturing, refocus on Canada

Electric bus manufacturer Nova Bus announced Wednesday it will shut down its U.S. manufacturing facility in New York and refocus on Canada. Photo Courtesy of Nova Bus

June 21 (UPI) -- Electric bus company Nova Bus announced Wednesday it will end its vehicle production in the United States by 2025 and refocus its efforts around its facilities in Canada's Quebec province, where the company is based. The company is a member of the Volvo group and is a significant player in environmentally friendly transportation. Advertisement

"This strategic decision to end bus production in the U.S. by 2025 was made after evaluating its profitability, which was experiencing continued financial losses over the years," said Nova Bus board of directors chairperson Anna Westerberg.

The company's Plattsburgh, N.Y., facility will be phased out, with the company expecting production to continue until the first quarter of 2025.

Nova Bus President Ralph Acs said, "although this strategic decision is a difficult one, by changing our business model with a focus on Canada, we will improve profitability and secure our long-term competitiveness."

The company said the change will "gradually affect full-time positions at Nova Bus, by 2025."

"We will do the utmost to support our employees, many of whom have been employed for numerous years," Acs said. "We will work together with our sister Volvo companies, surrounding businesses, local authorities, and communities to support our people in finding new employment opportunities."

New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones said the decision comes as a shock.

"Nova Bus leaving Plattsburgh is devastating news for the North Country and my heart goes out to the 350+ employees who call Nova Bus home," Jones told WCAX-TV. "Between the ancillary companies and the transportation manufacturing hub, there is truly no doubt that this will have a huge impact on our communities and our region."