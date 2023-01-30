Biden to attend launch of Baltimore tunnel replacement project

1/4

Pictured in Baltimore, Md., in 2021, President Joe Biden is expected to announce up to $4.7 billion Monday to replace the 150-year-old Baltimore Potomac Tunnel on the northeast rail corridor, as part of his bipartisan infrastructure bill. File Photo Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Maryland for the launch of a project which will help ease one of the largest rail bottlenecks in the northeast corridor. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel at 2:45 p.m., highlighting federal funding for the project from his administration's infrastructure bill. Advertisement

Of the $1.2 trillion in funding provided by the infrastructure bill, $24 billion is dedicated specifically to funding major backlog projects along the northeast rail corridor and Monday's announcement comes from that pool. The federal government is releasing $7.2 billion annually over the next five years for infrastructure upgrade projects

Replacing the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel on the busy northeast rail corridor could net up to $4.7 billion in federal funding, generating 30,000 jobs in the process, the White House said Monday.

The state of Maryland is contributing $450 million as part of the overall tunnel replacement project.

The 1.4-mile tunnel is the oldest along what is already the busiest stretch of railroad in the country, connecting Penn Station in Baltimore southward. Nine million Amtrak and Maryland Area Commuter passengers pass through the tunnel each year. It is the worst bottleneck along the corridor between New Jersey and Washington D.C.

The tunnel's age and design require trains to slow to a cautionary 30 miles per hour when traveling through its tight curve. Delays occur on 99% of weekdays on an annual basis and more than 10% of trains each weekday are delayed, the White House said. Estimates believe a replacement tunnel could reduce delays by a total of 450,000 commuting hours on an annual basis, the White House said Monday.

The tunnel's last major renovation was around 40 years ago and it has reached the end of its life expectancy.

The replacement will be named after Frederick Douglas, a Maryland native and abolitionist. Its two separate tubes, new signal system and gentler curvature will allow trains to pass through more quickly and undelayed. The project will also see five road and rail bridges in the immediate area that feed the tunnel, rebuilt.

Of the 30,000 jobs the project is expected to create, 20,000 of those will be related to its construction.

Biden has been making the rounds as his federally-funded large infrastructure projects begin to get shovels in the ground.

Earlier this month, he joined Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to announce $1.6 billion in federal funding to replace the 60-year-old Brent Spence Bridge connecting Ohio and Kentucky.

That project will see a new bridge built next to the existing span to handle highway traffic, while the original will be rebuilt to handle local commuters.