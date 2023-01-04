Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2023 / 10:24 AM

Biden visits Kentucky to tout $1.6B Brent Spence Bridge project

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, in Washington, D.C.., for a trip to Kentucky to tout his bipartisan infrastructure plan. Photo by Oliver Contreras/ UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/70d592edb8cb48b2642bfc03e4cb99b7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, in Washington, D.C.., for a trip to Kentucky to tout his bipartisan infrastructure plan. Photo by Oliver Contreras/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will join a bipartisan contingent, including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell at the foot of a massive bridge between Kentucky and Ohio, to tout the joint effort being made to improve the fading structure and build a companion bridge.

Biden departed for Covington, Ky., from Joint Base Andrews at 10 a.m. EST and was scheduled to arrive in Hebron, Ky., at 11:25 a.m. EST.

Advertisement

Biden will deliver remarks at noon about the federal government chipping in $1.6 billion to finally make upgrades to the bustling, but obsolete, Brent Spence Bridge, and build a second bridge to alleviate traffic.

Politicians have talked about upgrading the bridge which carries I-75 and I-71 traffic across the busy Ohio River to and from Cincinnati and Covington for more than two decades.

RELATED U.S. needs big ideas on oversight, national security, divided populace

The bridge opened in 1963 and was designed to handle 80,000 vehicles per day but currently is carrying more than double that total. The new bridge will be built to the immediate west of the current structure to handle the interstate traffic while the old bridge will be rehabbed to handle local traffic.

Advertisement

Biden and McConnell, R-Ky., will be joined by Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., and Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

"This project will not only ease the traffic nightmare that drivers have suffered through for years, but it will also help ensure that the movement of the supply chain doesn't stall on this nationally significant corridor," DeWine said in a statement.

RELATED EPA tightens pollution rules for heavy-duty trucks

"My administration vowed to press the federal government to fund this project, and we're glad that they have recognized its significance. I'm grateful to the teams in both states who have worked so hard to make this project a reality."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a briefing Tuesday that Biden will also discuss "how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don't require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities that are too often left behind."

"Their visit will highlight the president's historic record of achieving bipartisan results for the American people," Jean-Pierre said. "Leaders across the administration will spend Wednesday highlighting the impact of the President's economic agenda and work to rebuild our nation's infrastructure."

RELATED Shots fired near Duke Energy hydropower plant in South Carolina

When asked about McConnell's appearance at his visit, Biden suggested that it was natural for McConnell to be there representing Kentucky.

Advertisement

"We've been friends a long time," Biden said. "Everybody is talking about how significant it is. It has nothing to do about our relationship. It's a giant bridge, man. It's a lot of money. It's important."

Latest Headlines

Mastermind behind 'Varsity Blues' college admissions scandal to be sentenced
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Mastermind behind 'Varsity Blues' college admissions scandal to be sentenced
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The man who pleaded guilty to engineering a college bribery scheme that helped the children of wealthy parents cheat their way into prestigious schools across the country will be sentenced Wednesday in federal court.
Biden to host Japanese Prime Minister Kishida at White House
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to host Japanese Prime Minister Kishida at White House
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will make his first trip to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden on Jan. 13, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
Southwest offers frequent-flier perks to passengers stranded in winter storm
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Southwest offers frequent-flier perks to passengers stranded in winter storm
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines is offering frequent-flier perks to passengers who were stranded for days at airports during a devastating winter storm that left dozens dead and hobbled travel in the middle of the holidays.
Walter Cunningham, last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut, dies at 90
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Walter Cunningham, last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut, dies at 90
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from NASA's famed Apollo 7 mission, died early Tuesday in Houston at age 90, officials said.
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a 41-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested on charges of attempting to kill his family when he drove a Tesla off a cliff earlier this week.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to nearly $1B
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to nearly $1B
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to climb to nearly $1 billion after no one won the multimillion-dollar pot on Tuesday night.
Ex-GE employee sentenced for stealing trade secrets for China
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ex-GE employee sentenced for stealing trade secrets for China
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A U.S. federal judge has sentenced a former GE employee to two years' imprisonment for conspiring to steal trade secrets from his company for China, the latest U.S. conviction over Beijing corporate espionage.
Two men charged in attacks on Washington state power stations
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Two men charged in attacks on Washington state power stations
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Two men have been charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities in Washington state for allegedly attacking four Pierce County power substations and cutting power to thousands on Christmas.
Frank James pleads guilty to Brooklyn subway shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Frank James pleads guilty to Brooklyn subway shooting
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Frank James, the man accused of shooting 10 people in a Brooklyn subway station in April, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to terrorism charges, prosecutors said.
Missouri executes first openly transgender person in U.S. history
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Missouri executes first openly transgender person in U.S. history
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The state of Missouri has executed Scott "Amber" McLaughlin, making her the first openly transgender person to be executed in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
Commodity index suggests Russian war premium is fading
Commodity index suggests Russian war premium is fading
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
4 people hospitalized after Tesla drives off California cliff
4 people hospitalized after Tesla drives off California cliff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement